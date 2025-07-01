Crypto businessman Blord visited his wife’s family in Nnobi, Anambra, and the viral video has sparked harsh criticism online

The businessman was captured seated casually in a family compound, enjoying drinks with his in-laws

Some netizens accused the businessman of neglecting his wife’s roots while flaunting wealth online

Popular crypto businessman, Linus Williams, better known, Blord, has come under fire after a video of him visiting his wife’s family in Nnobi, Anambra State, went viral and stirred controversy.

In the clip making rounds on social media, Blord, who was arrested a few months ago, was captured seated casually in a family compound, enjoying drinks with his in-laws.

While the moment seemed peaceful and celebratory, it was the background of the video that caught Nigerians’ attention, particularly the condition of the house believed to belong to his wife’s parents.

Blord visits his wife’s family in Anambra, and the viral video sparks harsh criticism. Photos: @blord_official/IG.

Several X (formerly Twitter) users pointed out what they described as the “humble” and “unbefitting” state of the building, questioning how someone as wealthy as Blord could allow his in-laws to live in such an environment.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Blord’s video:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@only1ODG:

"Didn't he pay her bride price? This entitlement shi*t is getting out of hand. So because he has money, his project should be him going about and building houses for his in-laws because he's odogwu. Y'all should do the calms abeg."

@daniel_imiete:

"Anambra girls are meant for the rich I fit even marry from anambra some day."

@iampacesetter_:

"B-Lord is a smart guy he wants this topic discussed intentionally cos he knows Nigerians are busybody in another man's business. It is not his responsibility but if he does it then he's too kind. Simple."

@Sole_DOT:

"He owes no them no sh*t but for someone who flashes wealth on social media and give away, not him but his wife should be able to renovate her family house without breaking a sweat"

@cincoworld:

"He can’t take “full” responsibility of the wife’s family because he have his own family and his biological family. If it was a poor man they won’t be asking all these questions"

@Nwanzechy:

"Una just de ask annoying question all for attention tho because how's it his responsibility in the 1st place? It's (willingly) if he decides to do so."

@IhekaUgoch3824:

"Me : na your daughter I marry which one be to change your house. Why una papa no hustle . Poor man thinking,go marry senator daughter make in tell you change in house for am na . Foolish people

Blord is accused of neglecting his wife’s roots. Photo:@blord/IG.

Blordd gushes over his wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blord shared joyous news about his family with his fans. The cryptocurrency billionaire gushed about his wife in the post.

According to him, his wife was recently called to serve her fatherland after spending 11 years as a medical student and graduating from medical school.

He pointed out that their journey began 11 years ago and revealed that he sacrificed his own youth service for their future.

