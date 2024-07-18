Verydarkman has continued to bask in the euphoria of influencing the arrest of crypto trader, Blord

Blord was arrested by the police on July 15 on allegations of aiding fraud and other crimes after VDM made a petition against him

Some of his followers laughed over his post and urged him to continue tackling the billionaire businessman

Social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has bragged about keeping Bitcoin trader Linus Williams, aka Blord, in the police cell for days.

Verydarkman has continued to make intimidating statements against Blord over his arrest. Image credit: @blord_official, @verydarkblackman

Recall that Blord and VDM exchanged words after the latter complained about the former's customer services. Blord did not attend to the issue but attacked his financial status.

He also advised netizens to make money so that they do not end up as a nuisance like him.

This did not go down well with VDM who petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Blord was arrested in Abuja.

VDM had made a series of posts asking Blord to prove his influence after he was arrested and he recently counted the number of days he had been in a police cell. He also urged him to free himself if he could.

See VDM's post below:

Netizens react to VDM's post

Some X users have reacted to the media personality's post. See some of their comments below:

@smartakukoma

"Baba calm down.. things as this no need much talk. Him fit don cap one or two wey no go well. You too fit at once don cap one or two no one is perfect. However, we all pray for everyone's freedom."

@jakartadc01:

"Where people wey dy say he win EFCC for court."

@Roy_O_Banon:

Chef VDM, what are you cooking tonight? Is it Eba?"

@IamDONAVE

"I think this is the best time to re-emphasize “don’t play, you’ll learn”. Baba was busy playing and toying with his customers! I sha don learn lesson oo."

@IamDONAVE:

"But what happen to him Blord money? Does that mean money no be every thing?"

@frisky01YNWA47:

"Dem say him don commot na Abi no be so?"

