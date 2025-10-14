BBNaija Season 10 winner Imisi cleared the air on her closeness with Kola after months of dating rumours

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi, has set the record straight about her friendship with fellow ex-housemate, Kola.

She insisted there was never any romantic interest between them despite fans’ speculations.

The reality star made this revelation during an interview with her colleague, Doyin, where she addressed the long-standing rumours about her supposed closeness to Kola.

Imisi insists there was never any romantic interest between them despite fans' speculations. Photos: Imisi/Kola.



According to Imisi, her friendship with Kola is one built on respect and genuine affection, but not love.

She said her connection with him was never romantic, even during their time in Biggie’s house.

When Doyin asked if she would have dated Kola if Dede, the Season 10 runner-up, wasn’t in the picture, Imisi gave a blunt response.

She said:

“Hell no. If you watched the show, you will notice that I was always pestering Kola to go and meet Dede. I've always wanted Dede for Kola. Even if it were someone else, it would never be me and Kola. I love what we are having and not the other way round."

Imisi and Kola’s on-screen chemistry had made many fans believe there was a romantic connection.

The pair were inseparable in the house, often referring to each other as “brother and sister,” yet their warmth towards each other kept tongues wagging.

After the show, the two continued their friendship outside the house, attending events together and featuring in each other’s social media content.

For many viewers, this was enough proof that a deeper bond existed between them.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Imisi's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@slay_with_christy:

"Dora and prince is a joke? My prido is still waxing strong"

@adesuwaexclusive:

"See errrr this girl keep giving me joy so proud of you my baby Imisioluwa. I remember the day you asked Dede to go and diborce her boyfriend and date your brother, I started laughing since when did they start divorcing boyfriend."

@thynnaishere:

"Dora n prince are d best friendship to come out from big brother franchise...their friendship is still waxing stronger 5 years later. What is Doyin saying? "

@skymatthew001:

"Time will tell...love comes naturally at the right time. Kola is cool and handsome too..."

Imisi says even if Dede wasn't in the picture, she would never have dated Kola. Photos: Imisi/Kola/Dede/IG.



Imisi opens up on breakup with ex-boyfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imisi opened up about a painful breakup that happened just before she stepped into fame.

In a post-show interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the reality TV star revealed that she ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Hakeem, weeks before the show’s audition.

This revelation came after a young man had claimed he used to date the reality star. He went as far as posting old chats between them.

