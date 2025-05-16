Businessman Blord shared some lovely pictures taken when his wife was called to service after completing medical school

In the post, Blord praised his wife and noted that their journey began 11 years ago, he also spoke about the sacrifices he made for her

Fans were excited to see the post, hailing both the young doctor and her husband for their many years of sacrifice

Nigerian businessman Linus Williams, better known as Blord, has shared joyous news about his family with his fans.

The cryptocurrency billionaire, who was arrested a few months ago, gushed about his wife in the post.

Source: Instagram

According to him, his wife was recently called to serve her motherland after spending 11 years as a medical student and graduating from medical school.

He pointed out that their journey began 11 years ago and revealed that he sacrificed his own youth service for their future.

Blord expressed that he has no regrets about the sacrifice he made. He praised his wife, proudly calling her “number one doctor,” and declared himself a proud husband.

Blord salutes his wife

In the post, the businessman, who regained his freedom months ago after his arrest, was seen helping his wife button her uniform.

In another picture, he saluted her while she stood in front of him. The new medical doctor later posed for pictures beside her husband’s car.

She also appreciated her man for being her first cheerleader while she was in school.

She declared how such she loves him and shared some love emojis to celebrate him.

Fans react to Blord’s post

Fans and followers of the businessman celebrated the couple. They congratulated them and especially praised the medical doctor for her patience and sacrifice throughout her studies.

Some also applauded Blord for supporting his wife’s education despite being married and raising a family.

A few called Blord’s wife an inspiration, expressing their own hopes to further their studies in the near future.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Blord's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the businessman. Here are comments below:

@yasskrystal reacted:

"Congratulations mama God bless you Eze Ego. You're my inspiration."

@cutejoeboy01 commented:

"Richest corper at the moment wife of odogwu na odogwu."

@chokocity02 stated:

"Congratulations First lady."

@nomzy478 commented:

"Congratulations mama, I hope to serve my country like u someday."

@hopezola_ stated:

"A big congrats Asa Odogwu."

@ray_opibanty shared:

"Congratulations to her. Let her work in a government hospital so as to have more experiences before she gets her own hospital it helps a lot."

