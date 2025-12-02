Nigerian singer 2baba and his new wife Natasha Osawaru’s saga have become a topic of public discussion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the controversial couple put up a dramatic display on media personality Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live

Following that, a group of women came forward to debate ways the music icon could be helped amidst the Edo state lawmaker saga

Some Nigerian women joined media personality Daddy Freeze's Instagram Live, imploring men to defend music icon 2Baba.

On December 1, 2025, Legit.ng reported that one of 2baba's former managers, Kaka, granted Freeze an interview, claiming that the couple had an incident on the previously mentioned UK trip.

Drama unfolds on Daddy Freeze’s live as women seek help for 2baba. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

He said Natasha frequently stifled the singer's development and exercised psychological control over him.

According to Kaka, 2baba rarely spoke out against her in Nigeria, but while on tour abroad, he became more vocal about wanting his music and business to grow.

Kaka also said that Natasha was concerned about the singer's fame, fearing it would make him tougher to control.

He described her behaviour as psychologically damaging, claiming it lowered the singer's confidence and had an impact on his mental health. He also stated that he eventually severed relations with the couple because he believed Natasha's actions hampered 2Baba's career.

The former employee reportedly described an incident at Lagos Airport prior to their trip to the UK, stating Natasha caused a disturbance by accusing 2baba of leaving her behind. He claimed the argument continued on the plane, in the lounge, and even after they arrived in the UK, where he repeatedly attempted to mediate between them.

Surprisingly, 2baba joined the live broadcast to address the issue after he and Natasha had a furious argument. The singer quickly left the live feed, which increased tension between the duo.

Following the viral video, some women took to Daddy Freeze's Instagram Live, pleading with men to help save the artist.

Watch the video below:

2baba and Natasha trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thelmadin1 said:

"Their marriage must last forever! peace of mind sure looks good on him lol."

crownsandrubies said:

"Rescue an Okenye that said he found peace? Like how?"

beckyclr said:

"Stand up for their man, as how na?😂 please don’t add to my anger."

julietnjemanze

"Leave these people to enjoy their marriage."

ovitaira said:

"How can you say men should rescue someone that have peace of mind . Please leave them to enjoy their marriage in peace."

ummtees_home_of_kitchen_items said:

"Person dey enjoy peace of mind una dey shout help 😂😂."

ese_luv_ said:

"Una leave una problem Dey beg for help for person when no be una family member na wa ooo."

succi_collections said:

"Oversabi who tell ona say them need rescue team?"

jumpman_alpacino

"Make poor man dey help rich man, Ori yin ti buru."

ihumbae said:

"The men said he found peace na."

zuri_xx7 said:

"What a disgrace 😂 this marriage will last forever in Jesus name. Till death do u apart o."

petplusvets said:

"Stand up for your man ke? Let's be phrasing words well o 😩."

omashola_vee said:

"Stand up for someone who's found peace not in Christ but in her arms.... Odiegwu."

@original_monday said:

"That idiot woman crying is the most attention-seeking woman I have ever seen."

inimitimi said:

"Let him enjoy his peace please. Nothing dey streets."

Daddy Freeze caught off guard as women request urgent help for 2baba. Credit: @2babaofficial, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia reacts amid 2Baba's UK saga

Legit.ng also recently reported that Annie Idibia had sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed to show her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, being arrested in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng