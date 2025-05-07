Dunsin Oyekan is one of the celebrities who have been taunted on social media over the La Liga club's crash from the UCL

The gospel singer, before the second leg had dropped a prediction on who would emerge as the winner between Barcelona and Inter Milan

The outcome of the second leg at San Siro, Italy, however, saw Barcelona crash out of the Champions League

Tuesday, May 6, 2025, was a day many Barcelona fans in Nigeria, including gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan, would not forget in a hurry, as they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by the Italian side, Inter Milan.

Before the second leg, which was played in San Siro, gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan attributed Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the first leg to his spiritual intervention.

In a tweet on X, the gospel singer claimed that his son had predicted an Inter Milan win. However, he stated that he used a 'mantle' to alter the outcome.

"My son said Inter Milan was going to win, i said no it's Barca... I had to use mantle to change it. Opelope anointing," he wrote.

In a viral video, the cleric boldly predicted the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League matches involving Inter Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the clergyman, the Spanish club Barcelona would triumph over the Italian side Inter Milan to secure a spot in the grand finale.

Dunsin Oyekan taunted as Barcelona crash out

However, the second leg saw Inter Milan and Barcelona put on a spectacle at the San Siro as the Nerazzurri qualified for the final of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League season.

After the match, rival fans returned to Dunsin's old tweet as they tainted the gospel singer.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerians, read them below:

ola_bode42 said:

"Na ur son be the real man of God."

gbengaday reacted:

"Oboy we go need that mantle for San siro oo."

iKaptainKush said:

"Pastor what happened to anointing?"

Toocrazzyyy said:

"How the anointing come be like this senior man💀."

Tallie_of_Lagos commented:

"Hello Sir Please kindly tell us what mantle u used to make the change let’s check sumn fess.. Btw you got mail."

aadeyemi10 said:

"Everybody go collect today E go reach everybody."

iKaptainKush reacted:

"Pastors supposed the pity poor people na. Cause na dem dey easily get deceived by this kind of things."

DeejustDee wrote:

"You dey tackle man of God again nawa o."

Omolomo_ said:

"If minister dunsin catch devil with this anger tonight."

Yamal writes to Barcelona fans after defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lamine Yamine penned a message to Barcelona fans after they were kicked out of the UEFA Champions League tournament.

"We've given it all, this year it couldn't be but we'll be back don't have any doubt " culers " we won't stop until we leave this club where it deserves, at the highest," he said.

The Barcelona star's message stirred mixed reactions as rival fans tackled him over the club's defeat.

