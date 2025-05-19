Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan has paid tribute to his late wife Doyin, who passed away six years ago

Dunsin Oyekan also opened up on how he has been able to survive, as he also expressed God's goodness in his life

The gospel singer's message in honour of his late wife also stirred reactions from his followers as they shared diverse comments

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, on Sunday, May 18, paid tribute to his late wife, Doyin.

It would be recalled that Dunsin's wife, Doyin, died on May 18, 2019, leaving behind her husband and two children.

Commemorating the sixth anniversary of his wife's death, the worship leader, in a post via his social media timeline, disclosed that 2025 marked six years since his wife passed on.

‎Dunsin noted that many people were in awe of how he overcame the difficult period.

According to the singer, he found closure in the presence of God, understood from God's perspective, accepted his sovereignty, and found joy in his presence.

In his words,

"Most people wondered how I survived. I didn’t numb the pain, I channeled it! I found closure in the Presence of God, understood from God’s perspective, accepted His sovereignty and found joy in His presence! That’s the path of Life… 6 years after, with tears of joy, all I still have to say is GOD IS GOOD!"

Dusin Oyekan's social media post as he commemorates his wife's death six years after is below:

Reactions as Dunsin Oyekan commemorates wife's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from the gospel singer's fans and followers. Read the comments below:

lashiskin_ said:

"It takes knowing God personally to accept this will at times like this."

chroniclesofanautismmum reacted:

"Who is like you O Lord, Who is like you! Even in the most deepest pain, God is good."

lafameperfumery commented:

"it is well! You channeled it! And it has blessed numerous souls including my kids who can’t do without your songs."

aramide_stitches_ reacted:

"Hallelujah God is good, He will continually be with you and the kids sir."

revkathykiuna reacted:

"Oh my my. That’s the only way I have seen works. One can easily lose their mind if not for the Lord. 10 months later only His presence can stop the pain. Only His sovereignty can make sense. It’s a pain that nobody else can understand but God. Thank you for encouraging me to run to Him when I couldn’t handle it."

olori_omo_oba reacted:

"My daughter asked me what happened 6years ago , I told her she couldn’t stop crying she said you mean God allowed such to happen to minister Dunsin, mummy this man looks really fragile , where was God when it happened? I said the same place He was when his only son was murdered for us to be saved."

