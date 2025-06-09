The ancient town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, Nigeria, witnessed a dazzling theatre of culture, colour, and charisma at the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival

Some of the country’s top celebrities were present as they added to the indelible glitz and glamour of the day

Videos of movie stars like Ibrahim Chatta, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, and rapper Lil Kesh have left fans and netizens in awe of the yearly occasion

The streets of Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, came alive with Ojude Oba 2025. A cultural fashion takeover in which well crafted outfits, vibrant materials, and bold fashion accessories prevailed.

This year’s event witnessed a flux of celebrities from Nollywood stars Wale Ojo, Ibrahim Chatta, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, street-hop sensation Lil Kesh, rap icon Vector, and media personality Dod2tun, among others, who arrived in magnificent regalia that lit up social media and sent fans into a frenzy.

Nigerian celebrities steal show at 2025 Ojude Oba. Credit: @thesmartphonephotographer

Source: Instagram

Their participation not only offered a modern touch but also highlighted the festival's rising appeal as a cultural red carpet event.

Ojude Oba 2025 was more than just a celebration; it was a cultural highlight. From the Awujale's speech to the stunning parades by age-grade groups (the regberegbes), the festival combined history and trend, tradition and innovation.

This year's fashion display transformed the streets into its runway. Some arrived on horses, carrying on their family's long-standing equestrian tradition, while others walked in as if they were on a red carpet.

Legit.ng also reported that Popular culture sensation Farooq Oreagba from the renowned 2024 Ojude Oba festival was back on people’s faces as he participated in this year’s event.

Recall that last year’s event trended on social media for its spectacular glitz, grandeur, and cultural resonance. It was a celebration that will be remembered for a long time.

Mr Oreagba made a notable entry at the festival, riding on horseback in a striking outfit.

His social media photographs and videos resonated well with both young and old for the manner of style and composure her displayed.

He emanated elegance and grace in his green and lemon 'agbada and sokoto' costume, which included a matching headgear, red coral beads, and a gold crossbody chain. His tattoos, a large tobacco pipe, an Apple wristwatch, and fashionable sunglasses enhanced his appearance. This distinct blend of classic and contemporary elements made him the center of attention. This year, he has returned, looking as magnificent as always.

He wore a beautiful brown aso-oke agbada and sokoto, a traditional Yoruba man's outfit from Rhobes Official. His clothing was complemented by silver jewellery, including a Cuban link chain and a gold staff with a lion sceptre. What a great statement about culture and style.

Wale Ojo, Ibrahim Chatta, and others trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jeremyednut1 said:

"All of a sudden all celebs turn Ijebu indigenes. Yeye people."

folatush01 said:

"U see all of una ehn una be hypocrite una go forget una village but because farooq trend last year all of una con remember una village una be bastaard that farooq has been coming home back to back not because of anything but because he love his home town but una wan follow am shine diz year all of a sudden no witches for village again 😂😂😂 Shebi if dem tell una make u come home una go talk say witchcraft dey village Shio una all be bastaard."

busybeeeventsng said:

"lovely 😍😍😍 were you the one wearing a wine buba dress standing near Lateef /Femi branch?"

capturedbytuzh said:

"Omo mama water Mac big 😂😂mk dem no pirate m."

reels_bytilda said:

"🔥🔥🔥 yessssss ohhhh. This is what we are talking about ❤️."

oluwaseunadeko said:

"So proud to be from ijebu ode 🩸🩸🩸💪💪💯💯💯."

maxx_dorvisuals said:

"If you shoe this using a phone 📞 🔥 somebody shout ororo."

What Farooq Oreagba said about fame

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Farooq Oreagba reacted to his viral photos that caused a stir on social media.

After he trended across social media platforms in the country, Farooq was spotted with a lady as he expressed how happy he was to become popular.

The businessman also revealed he was available, stirring speculations from netizens. In his words: "I’m now officially blown, but I am available."

