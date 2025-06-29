Chief Pericoma Mezuo Okoye, reported to be the father of Nigerian rapper Speed Darlngton, an Igbo folktale singer

Aside from being a singer and songwriter, he was a strong traditionalist who deeply believed in the ancient ways of his people

Pericoma was known for several displays of supernatural powers that earned him the alias "Lion of Africa"

Chief Pericoma Mezuo Okoye was well-known throughout Igboland for his musical style as well as his deep belief in and practice of the Igbo people's traditional religion, Odinala.

His musical approach was an oral rendition of the culture, proverbs, and traditions of the Igbo people.

He first gained recognition in the early 1970s, when he sang in the choir of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Arondizuogu Imo state, before becoming the main vocalist of Troupe, a cultural music group.

After recording an album with them, he moved to form his own group in 1976, which released yearly albums and produced around 200 tracks during their reign.

Okoye was the cultural prime minister of Arondizuogu until his death and acquired lots of traditional titles such as “Arụsị Makaja Mbụ” (first Makaji god) because of the mysterious things he could do.

Pericoma was more than just a musician; he was a figure whom people feared and admired. He accomplished miracles that many regarded as sorcery. These accomplishments earned him the nickname "Lion of Africa." He even appeared in a film alongside Nollywood legend Pete Edochie called "Lion of Africa," which chronicled the narrative of his early life.

The Igbo legend ended the illegal taxation of people in Upper Iweka, Onitsha. It was alleged that Pericoma was on his way to Onitsha when he was stopped by the local boys at the then-infamous Upper Iweka road.

These unlawful tax collectors, unaware of who he was, requested his tax receipts, which he ignored.

One of the thugs picked him up, placed him over his shoulders, and brought him to their office. He did not say a word or complain during this whole time.

According to reports, he suddenly grew too heavy during the trip, and the guys who carried him tried to let him down, but couldn't. They implored him for several hours to come down, but he refused, insisting that the gods be appeased before he would come down.

He made various requests, including a large sum of money. When his desires were finally fulfilled, Pericoma gracefully came down from the man’s shoulder after many hours of appeasing.

The tale of this magical encounter was recounted by Anaede Unu in a song titled "Pericoma na-anyi ajo aro" (Pericoma embodies so much weight). This incident was reported to have put an end to the problem of unauthorised tax collectors in Upper Iweka.

Okoye had numerous wives and children, including Omor Perry, his eldest son, Ebube Izuogu, a traditional singer, and Fenfe Pericoma Johnbosco.

Darlington Okoye, the notorious Nigerian rapper who goes by the name Speed Darlington, revealed in July 2017 that Pericoma Okoye is also his father.

Okoye was honoured with the Distinguished Achievement Award by the Mbari Literary Society in Owerri in July 2010 for his contributions to the development and preservation of the Igbo language and culture.

He reportedly died on February 16, 2017, in a hospital in Okigwe.

