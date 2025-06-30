Pretty Mike reveals he was sexually assaulted by two house helpers at the tender age of 13, leading to the loss of his v*irginity

The socialite urged Nigerian parents to extend the same vigilance they show for their female children to their male offspring when hiring domestic staff

His revelation got netizens talking online, with many sympathising with him and urging parents to stay vigilant

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, widely known as Pretty Mike, has sent shockwaves across social media with a stunning revelation about his childhood.

In a personal account, the self-proclaimed "King of Controversy" disclosed that he was sexually assaulted by two house helpers when he was just 13 years old, an ordeal that led to him losing his v*rginity.

Speaking on a recent episode of In The Company Of Men podcast, Pretty Mike recounted the harrowing experience that he claimed profoundly impacted his perception of sex.

His disclosure comes as a powerful testament to the often-silenced issue of male child sexual abuse, a topic rarely discussed in the open within Nigerian society.

Pretty Mike stated, his voice laced with a mixture of vulnerability and conviction:

"Men have been encouraged to come out to talk about sexual abuse and being taken advantage of sexually at a tender age. I lost my v*rginity at 13 to my housemaid. Not even one, but two."

The socialite, known for his extravagant lifestyle and often provocative public appearances, explained that while the experience undoubtedly "changed his orientation about sex," he has chosen to "let it go" particularly given his age at the time.

However, he drew a crucial distinction for younger victims, emphasising that for children as young as six, seven, eight, nine, or ten, such experiences are "totally no because they had no idea."

He passionately urged them to extend their protective instincts equally to their male children, just as they do for their female offspring, especially when engaging domestic workers.

He stressed:

"I always tell parents to pay attention to your kids, not just the females but the males also.Because I have realised that parents always consider their female children when hiring domestic workers, but what about the male child? They are all young. There shouldn't be a double standard. Look out for your kids and make sure nobody takes advantage of both the female and the male."

See the interview here:

Netizens react to Pretty Mike's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@MamaG_kitchen:

"Chai! This life no balance o! Pretty Mike has seen things for real. This is why parents need to open their eyes well well when hiring house helps. May God protect our children, both male and female.

@TruthSeeker9ja:

"Lost v*iginity at 13 to TWO housemaids? Omo! This is serious. It's not just about girls, boys also need protection. Society needs to wake up! #MaleVictimsMatter #PrettyMike"

@LagosBigBoy:

"See as e shock una! We always think it's only female children that are vulnerable. This is a big eye-opener. Parents, shine your eyes o! E get why!"

@EmpressAda:

"So much courage from Pretty Mike to share his story. This is painful to hear. It highlights a hidden problem in many homes. We need to do better as a community."

@RealTalkWithKunle:

"This is beyond controversial; it's a call to action. People always dey look face, but this issue is real. My heart goes out to anyone who has experienced this. It's not easy to heal from such trauma."

