A Nigerian woman, Buithat Hudu, has advised married women to kneel before their husbands while serving him food at home

According to her, such act should be seen as a gesture of honour, love, respect and submission to build a peaceful home

The lady further advised women that after kneeling for their husbands, they should remain in that same position until he dismisses them

A Nigerian woman's advice on how married women should serve their husbands has sparked mixed reactions on Facebook.

Buithat Hudu addressed her post to married women and hammered on the importance of respect and submission in marriage.

Woman advises ladies to kneel before husbands

According to Buithat Hudu, kneeling to serve a husband is a gesture of love, honour, and submission.

She advised women to remain in a kneeling position until their husbands dismiss them, dubbing this act as a demonstration of humility and respect.

Buithat further encouraged women to sit beside their husbands while they eat, share light stories, and make an effort to soothe and relax them.

In her words:

"How many women still kneel down to serve their husbands food today? Chaiii! Good and respectful women seem to have disappeared with the generation of our mothers. If a man has paid your bride price, kneeling to serve him his meal shouldn't be a burden, it should be a gesture of love, honor, and submission.

"Remain in that position until he dismisses you, not as a slave, but as a woman who understands the power of humility and respect in building a peaceful home. Even if you’re not hungry, sit beside him while he eats. Share light stories, make him smile, let your presence soothe and relax him. These little gestures, often dismissed today, are powerful keys to a man’s heart. Do this, and watch how he longs to run back home every day. Class dismissed."

Reactions as woman speaks on submission

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Akhi Abdul said:

"I as a man personally hate my wife kneeling before me for any reason. Let your love be intentional from your heart and through your dispositions of handling affairs, not just gestures. This is to me though, some men take the absence of kneeling as a mark of sharing authority perhaps it works for them, but I do not subscribe to that."

Moronke Bolakale said:

"A sister did dis for good 9 years but at home in occasion every were but he still complain about everything."

Habiba Adamu said:

"Nice one sis even though I know some won't still agree to this but it's the sad truth."

Malica MacDonald reacted:

"It is said that if Allah had ordained anyone to kneel before anyone other than Him, it would be your husband thus stressing the importance of respecting your husband. What many women fail to realize is that whatever respect (gestures) you show to your husband do not go unnoticed by the most high, yet pride and ego usually get in the way."

Egbetule Okeoghene said:

"No woman should try that with me o. I know what a submissivee woman can turn a man into. I want to lead with my head fully."

Rukaiya Yanusa added:

"I refused to read till the end, why choking ppl on dis App na."

Woman kneels to serve husband food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman stirred controversy on social media after a recent video of herself and her husband surfaced.

The short clip showed her kneeling before her husband to serve him his meal as someone filmed them.

