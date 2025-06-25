Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has made strong allegations against the Nigerian police force

This trails his pending case for wearing a costume that imitates the national body’s uniform

VDM in a recent video mentioned that he, being hearing side talks about how some top officials want to reportedly incriminate with the issue

Nigerian social media activist Martins Otse Vincent has claimed that the Nigerian police force is allegedly trying to jail him for 7 years for impersonation.

This follows the activist's existing case with the national body for wearing a costume identical to their outfit.

According to VDM, he has heard that several high-ranking police officers are interested in the case and want him to serve a seven-year jail sentence for impersonation.

The outspoken young man further stated that the police wants to escalate the case and have alleged that he is having affairs with six influential female cops.

VDM revealed that he was also accused of sleeping with them in their respective offices.

Sharing the clip on his timeline, he wrote:

“Rumors have it that some top police officers want me ja!led for a long time using this court case and also they are spreading rumors that I sleep with a lot of influential women in the Nigerian police force and they are giving me wings Well na God Dey give me wings no be T0!T0.”

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, mixed reactions trailed a trending video of Vincent Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan and one of the students of Abuja public primary schools.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Vincent spoke out about the mistreatment being experienced by public primary school pupils in Abuja.

Clips circulating the media captured VeryDarkMan (VDM) sharing his painful experience regarding the pupils, revealing that they have been out of school.

He also emphasised that their future is at stake and urged the government to take the payment of teachers' salaries more seriously.

During the protest, VDM pulled out a student and asked him what he would love to become in the future. However, the student stuttered while giving an incoherent response.

An angry VDM could not hide his disappointment, reprimanding the student and sending him back.

The clip raised serious concern online, as many wondered why the student embarrassed VDM, who was fighting for their rights, in such a manner.

Nigerians react to VDM’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

exigency_global_trading_ltd said:

"You are not well guided mate . This is a clear case of impersonating a police officer. You can not do this even when you are trying to do go for the society. Only if you SEEK AUTHORITY FROM THE CO MISSIONER OF POLICE AND an aid assigned to follow you. Omo u don't understand laws try to be guided."

adedejiolamide9 said:

"Omoooooo 😢😢."

verituseventsx said:

"Ode. So all those actors that wear police and army uniforms when acting took permission from IG of police right??????"

talesbyblessing said:

"They are trying all means to bring you Downnnn!! Omo 😮."

prettytasha9898 said:

"Hmmmmm😢."

peaceful_heart_love said:

"It's well bruuh😢."

king_george747 said:

"VDM, abeg avoid police and army wahala and stop wearing their look alike uniform."

VDM opens up on absence from social media

Meanwhile, Verydarkman, finally reacted to the emotional video shared by his elder brother, Mark Otse, concerning his health and absence from the internet.

Mark had expressed concern over his brother’s condition, calling on fans to pray for him, his emotional plea stirred panic, as he struggled to explain.

Verydarkman made a post to address the concern, but fans were left unsatisfied, they expressed relief, others questioned the tone and content.

