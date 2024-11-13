Actress Anita Joseph has ventured into the music industry as she dropped a new song titled Do Not Forsake Me

In what looked like a bid to promote the newly released song, Anita Joseph teamed up with May Edochie and some friends

May Edochie's reaction as she excitedly sang the song alongside others in the video has stirred diverse comments from netizens

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has warmed hearts with a fun video of May Edochie alongside some of her associates grooving to her newly released song.

Anita, who has entered the music industry with her song "Do Not Forsake Me," ensured she received support from her friends and associates.

May Edochie sings Anita Joseph's song. Credit: mayyuledochie/realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared on her official Instagram page, May was noticeably supportive as she gave Anita her all as she sang the new song's lyrics to the actress' excitement.

May's reaction in the video comes amid her estranged husband, actor Yul Edochie 's outburst over his second marriage to Judy Austin.

In a caption of the video, Anita Joseph wrote:

"Ahhhhh my Ladies my women They know the song more than me Tag who you see I shall show you unfiltered of this Video chaii."

Watch the video Anita Joseph shared below:

People's comment on Anita Jospeh's video

Several netizens dropped comments about May Edochie's reaction in the video, read them below:

veraiyaji:

"Queen May is just like a new born princess, so ajebutter ish."

xclusiv_claretapparel:

"Aswear I must sing am for my church on Sunday oooo. Weather they know am or not ooo."

megpurity:

"This song is doing something spiritual in my life."

purity00003:

"Queen may take this song personal."

jromanagement_official:

"Omo weti May and priceless Dey do."

scent_with_uwaj:

"Mother hen for a reason from head to toe @realanitajoseph you are beautiful Everywere equal."

Why Uche Ogbodo dragged May Edochie's fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress resumed calling out May Edochie's fans over their attitude toward her on social media.

Uche Ogbodo had been calling out May and her fans for hours through a series of posts.

She called them some unprintable names and boldly dared them not to try her at all.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng