Yinka Theisen has made a bold move on social media in the wake of the trolling and ongoing feud with May Edochie's fans

In her post, she expressed a sense of relief and bid her fans goodbye, wishing the next person to be trolled good luck

May Edochie's fans were quick to respond, taunting her over the message and questioning why she chose to take such action

Yinka Theisen, the estranged lover of actor Linc Edochie, seems to have succumbed to the pressure she has been facing online after clashing with May Edochie and her fans.

In her latest post, the woman, who recently spoke out about her mental health struggles, bid farewell to her followers and wished the next person to be trolled good luck.

Linc Edochie’s ex-lover speaks about critics on social media, May's fan react. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

Yinka lamented that the toxicity she had been receiving had become too much for her to bear and expressed her belief that this hostility was fuelled by the monetization of online content.

Yinka shares her plan with fans

She informed her fans that she would be taking a break from social media, choosing to focus on the people who matter most to her.

In a prayer for her detractors, Yinka asked the Lord to guide those who fabricate stories about her to find another victim to target.

She proudly declared that she had “conquered” and that no amount of hate could stand against God's blessings. She ended the post with a note that "love wins at last," sharing some laughing emojis.

Linc Edochie’s ex-lover, Yinka, speaks about online toxicity. Photo credit@yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

May Edochie's fans react to Yinka's post

May Edochie's fans responded to Yinka’s message with laughter, mocking what they described as Yinka's cowardice.

Many reminded her of her earlier remarks, urging them to bring on the trolling when she had been targeting May.

Some fans expressed disappointment over her decision to close the comment section, saying they were unable to properly say goodbye. A few others added that they would be waiting for her return to social media.

Recall that Yinka allegedly had blood pressure recently and was on admission in the hospital.

What fans said about Yinka's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the woman as she leaves social media. Here are comments below:

@b_olaoye commented:

"She should open her comment section so that we can wish her goodbye."

@onyiiubah reacted:

"I'm lost, who exactly is she fighting? She's been talking to herself for quite sometime now and no one's responding."

@event_guards shared:

"So she no get mind? She enter ring like who fit take enough punch without falling, now she is running."

@realtruthlover said:

"You came for Queen May with all your energy paid blogs and tried to push some narratives but ended up running."

@uchemaduagwu wrote:

"The way your face be like Naija Economy is too much."

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yinka's threat message to someone had surfaced online, in which she issued a warning and made several allegations against him.

In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him.

Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach.

Source: Legit.ng