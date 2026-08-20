Atletico Madrid beat Malaga 2-0 in their opening La Liga 2026/27 fixture, with goals from Kang-in Lee and Alex Baena

Diego Simeone deployed Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman as a striker, a role the Super Eagles attacker visibly struggled with

Simeone hinted at Atletico's transfer activity ahead of the window closing, raising questions about his striking options

Atletico Madrid began Diego Simeone's 17th season as head coach with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Malaga in their 2026/27 La Liga opener.

New signing Kang-in Lee, who joined Atletico from Paris Saint-Germain, broke the deadlock with a quality finish early in the second half.

Ademola Lookman reacts during Atletico Madrid's win over Malaga. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fotmob, World Cup winner Alex Baena added a second from a free kick to seal the three points at a ground hosting top-flight football again following Malaga's promotion

Lookman played out of position

Despite the winning result, the performance raised tactical questions, particularly around Lookman. Simeone chose to play the Nigeria international in the number 9 role, a central striking position the winger has rarely been asked to fill throughout his club career.

Lookman visibly struggled with the responsibility, though Atletico's two-goal cushion meant the discomfort did not ultimately cost them on the day.

Simeone did not directly address Lookman's difficulties at the striker position in his post-match press conference, but his broader comments suggested the decision may have been driven by a shortage of options up front rather than tactical preference.

With the transfer window still open and the futures of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth both uncertain, Simeone was careful with his words when pressed on possible signings.

“We’re always open to options. After 15 years, I’ll say I’m open until the transfer window closes, but that doesn’t mean I’m talking about any one specific player. That’s clear, right?,” he said via Into the Calderon.

“The club is working to give us the best tools, and let’s hope we can put together the best squad possible.”

The comments come at a sensitive moment for Atletico's squad planning. With Alvarez and Sorloth's situations unresolved as the deadline approaches, the pressure on the club's recruitment team to provide Simeone with a reliable centre-forward before the window shuts is clear.

Simeone unable to clarify Lookman's role

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone couldn't clarify Ademola Lookman's position when asked ahead of the match against Málaga.

The Argentine manager claimed that the Nigerian gives him options, but with departures and expected arrivals, he will try new systems.

Source: Legit.ng