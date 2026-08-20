New Zealand Immigration has published the full list of trades and technician occupations eligible for the SMC Resident Visa from August 24, 2026

Applicants must work in an eligible occupation, hold a Level 4 qualification, and meet a minimum wage threshold to qualify for the new pathway

Over 100 roles across engineering, construction, automotive, and tech sectors appear on New Zealand's official eligibility list

New Zealand Immigration has released the complete list of trades and technician occupations that will qualify for the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa under a new dedicated pathway, effective August 24, 2026.

The announcement, made on March 5, 2026, covers more than 100 roles spanning construction, engineering, automotive, information technology, performing arts, and other technical fields.

New Zealand reveals the jobs that could help foreigners secure permanent residency. Photo Credit: Wong Yu Liang, Dan Peled

Source: Getty Images

Each occupation is identified by its ANZSCO code, which is the classification system used across Australia and New Zealand to categorise skilled work.

New Zealand: What applicants must meet

To qualify through the Trades and Technician pathway, a person must be working in one of the listed occupations and earning at least the SMC wage threshold, which is set at the median wage.

They must also hold a qualification at Level 4 on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) or an equivalent, along with at least 2.5 years of relevant post-qualification work experience in an ANZSCO Skill Level 1 to 3 occupation.

In addition, applicants need a further 1.5 years of skilled work experience gained inside New Zealand, paid at or above the same wage threshold.

Full list of eligible trades and technician occupations

The full list of eligible occupations published by New Zealand Immigration includes the following roles:

Airconditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber.

Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanic.

Apparel Cutter.

Architectural, Building and Surveying Technicians.

Architectural Draftsperson.

Automotive Electrician.

Blacksmith. Boat Builder and Repairer.

Building Associate.

Building Inspector.

Bungy Jump Master.

Business Machine Mechanic.

Butcher or Smallgoods Maker.

Camera Operator (Film, Television or Video).

Carpenter and Joiner.

Chemistry Technician.

Civil Engineering Draftsperson.

Clothing Patternmaker.

Clothing Trades Workers.

Construction Estimator.

Diesel Motor Mechanic.

Diver.

Diving Instructor (Open water).

Dressmaker or Tailor.

Earth Science Technician.

Electrical Engineering Draftsperson.

Electronic Engineering Draftsperson.

Electronic Equipment Trades Worker.

Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (General).

Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (Special Class).

Electroplater.

Engineering Patternmaker.

Engraver. Farrier.

Fibrous Plasterer.

Fire Protection Equipment Technician.

Fitter (General).

Fitter and Turner.

Fitter-Welder.

Floor Finisher.

Glazier.

Hardware Technician.

Hydrographer.

Industrial Spray Painter.

Jeweller.

Joiner.

Knitting Machine Operator.

Leather Goods Maker.

Library Technician.

Life Science Technician.

Lift Mechanic.

Light Technician.

Locksmith.

Marine Transport Professional.

Mechanical Engineering Draftsperson.

Medical Technicians.

Metal Casting Trades Worker.

Metal Fabricator.

Metal Fitters and Machinists.

Metal Machinist (First Class).

Metal Polisher.

Metallurgical or Materials Technician.

Motor Mechanic.

Motorcycle Mechanic.

Musical Instrument Maker or Repairer.

Network Administrator.

Painting Trades Worker.

Panel Beater.

Paper and Pulp Mill Operator.

Paper Products Machine Operator.

Performing Arts Technicians.

Plastics Technician.

Plumbing Inspector.

Precision Instrument Maker and Repairer.

Printing Machinist.

Radiocommunications Technician.

Roof Tiler.

Sail Maker.

Saw Doctor.

School Laboratory Technician.

Science Technicians.

Screen Printer.

Sewing Machinist.

Sheetmetal Trades Worker.

Shipwright.

Signwriter.

Small Engine Mechanic.

Small Offset Printer.

Solid Plasterer.

Sound Technician.

Stonemason.

Surveying or Spatial Science Technician.

Telecommunications Cable Jointer.

Telecommunications Field Engineer.

Telecommunications Lines Worker or Telecommunications Line Mechanic.

Telecommunications Technical Officer or Technologist.

Textile, Clothing and Footwear Mechanic.

Toolmaker.

Vehicle Body Builder.

Vehicle Painter.

Veterinary Nurse.

Wall and Floor Tiler.

Waste Water or Water Plant Operator.

Watch and Clock Maker and Repairer.

Welder.

Wood Machinist.

Wood Machinists and Other Wood Trades Workers.

Under the broader "Technicians and Trades Workers nec" category, only specific roles qualify: Airborne Electronics Analyst; Canoe Maker; Fibre Composite Technician; Irrigation Designer; Kayak Maker; Pearl Technician; and Surfboard Maker.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had changed its salary rules for foreigners seeking permanent residency.

New Zealand's conditions for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had disclosed the conditions foreigners must meet to get permanent residency.

The government laid out five clear requirements for those hoping to settle in the country long-term.

According to Immigration New Zealand, applicants must satisfy five requirements for permanent residency.

Source: Legit.ng