Nigerian actress Sola Sobowale has demonstrated her appreciation with a spectacular gesture to her colleague Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello.

Legit.ng reports that Adebayo Salami launched his latest film, Her Excellency, on June 29, in honour of his 60th anniversary in Nollywood. The film is set to be released in theatres on Friday, July 4.

At the movie premiere, Sobowale thanked Salami for his years of support for her. She credited him with helping her get to where she is now.

The renowned actor described the legend as a man of action, substance, and generosity. She added that Salami touched not only her but also many other individuals, both dead and alive.

In her words:

“God used him to take me where I am today. I have never done this in my life, but I am going to do it today. Ese Modupe. I am very grateful.

“You did not only touch me but you touched a lot of people, both alive or dead, males females, young or old. You touched everybody, you’re a selfless man.

“You are a man of action and substance, a giver. Thank you. One thing that I will never forget and have been waiting for the opportunity to say is Mama Wale. You supported him, and that’s why he is standing the way he is today. You will enjoy the fruit of your labour”.

Watch the video below:

Sola Sobowale, in a previous interview with Legit.ng, spoke about her daughter's wedding, career and how she has remained at the top of her career despite taking a break from the movie industry.

This was after Sola Sobowale made headlines after she shared the good news about her daughter's marriage with her fans and colleagues.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Sola Sobowale praised God for the success of her daughter's wedding.

She also appreciated her maker, fans, and the media for supporting her at the top of the movie industry despite taking a break from acting to parent her children. Sobowale revealed she doesn't see herself in any other profession aside from acting as God ordained her to put smiles on people's faces.

"To God be the glory, I keep saying God ordained me for a particular purpose which is to put smiles on people's faces, I don't see myself doing another job than putting smiles on people's faces. If I am not going to be a doctor, I will be a preacher or a teacher or an entertainer.

"Everything I have touched I have been there. It God's grace and you people, you made me relevant because you are supporting me. I am just starting, the sky is my beginning," she said.

Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sola Sobowale was featured in a Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

The announcement was made by her colleague, RMD, who shared lovely pictures taken on the set of the movie.

In the photos, she stood alongside other cast members while RMD sat down with Sobowale leaning on him.

