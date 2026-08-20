Protesters surrounded and hurled traffic cones at a car believed to be carrying Chidimma Adetshina outside Cape Town Magistrate's Court

The confrontation erupted after a regional court postponed its ruling on Chidimma's immigration status and deportation case

Members of Operation Dudula and March and March supporters gathered at the court demanding the beauty queen be deported to Nigeria

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina was forced to flee Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 19 August 2026, after an angry mob surrounded the vehicle she was travelling in following a postponement in her deportation case.

Protesters surrounded and hurled traffic cones at a car believed to be carrying Chidimma Adetshina outside Cape Town Magistrate's Court. Photos: Chidimma Adetshina.

Source: Instagram

Video footage that spread rapidly across social media showed a large crowd encircling the car believed to be carrying the former Miss South Africa contestant.

Demonstrators were filmed shouting at the vehicle and throwing traffic cones at it, while law enforcement officers struggled to restore order at the scene.

What Sparked the Confrontation

The violent scenes followed a Cape Town regional court decision to defer judgment on Chidimma's immigration status, as well as her bid to prevent detention ahead of her deportation proceedings.

The matter has now been rescheduled to 27 February 2027, leaving her legal situation unresolved for several more months.

Two protest groups were present outside the court that day and staged a demonstration at the same location, both calling for Chidimma to be returned to Nigeria.

Chidimma's Legal Status Remains Unresolved

With the court ruling now pushed to early 2027, Chidimma Adetshina remains in South Africa under significant public pressure.

Her safety and legal standing are both uncertain, and the scenes outside the Cape Town court on Wednesday made clear just how volatile the situation around her case has become.

Watch an X video of the moment Chidimma Adetshina was attacked:

Reactions trail video of Chidimma Adetshina's attack

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Didimkho stated:

"Where was she born, which primary, high school and tertiary did she study at? Who were her friends growing up or classmates. Someone's Identity was stollen to register her birth and the owner of identity could not register her own child because of that theft as far as we know."

@PatelMaham64902 shared:

"They Like South Africa Because Life In Nigeria Is Its Not Easy To Live They Have Law & Order Unlike Our Country"

Video as Chidimma Adetshina Flees South African Court After Mob Attacks Her Vehicle

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone, but the memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens.

Chidimma Adetshina proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng