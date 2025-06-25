Emeka Ugwuonye, May Edochie's lawyer, in a recent update, claimed the Edochie family is under pressure due to the outcry related to her and Yul's estranged relationship

The lawyer disclosed how the Edochie family had reached out to him to ask May to address her fans better known as May Nation

May's lawyer also explained what the Edochie family has to do to quell the social media noise and trolling of their family

Emeka Ugwuonye, legal counsel to upcoming actress and influencer May Edochie, in a recent update addressed the action of her fans, known as May Nation, against the Edochie family.

It would be recalled that the Edochie made headlines in the last few days, with Yul's brother's Linc's estranged partner, Yinka, being caught up in heated exchanges with May's supporters.

According to May's lawyer, the recent online drama was an indication that Pete Edochie's family is 'under immense pressure due to the public outcry related to Yul and May's situation.

"They are being trolled, mocked, and ridiculed, and unfortunately, this isn’t going to stop. The events of the past three weeks have shown that this situation could become even worse, potentially making the Edochies social pariahs," he said.

He disclosed that many within the Edochie family and their supporters believe that if May simply addressed her fans the trolling would cease.

"They are frustrated with May for not keeping her supporters in check. Many of them have contacted my office to urge me to advise May to address her fans. This reasoning is both unreasonable and misguided," the lawyer said.

To end the social media noise, May's lawyer said the Edochies must understand that the outcry was not due to her actions, but rather the actions of Yul.

"To quell the noise, they need to address the root cause: Yul's blatant and reckless adultery. His public admission of being a proud polygamist, despite the legal constraints surrounding his choice of marriage type in Nigeria, has exacerbated the situation. Yul's provocative behavior, such as demanding the return of his bride price and change of name, publicly accusing May of undergoing plastic surgery instead of mourning their son, and hiring Sarah Martins to defame her, has fueled public anger. It’s important to note that no one is forcing people to be upset; they are reacting to the reality of the situation.

Second, Chief Pete Edochie, known for his outspoken views on social issues in Nigeria, has failed to address Yul’s and Judy's behavior clearly. His silence only irritates the public further.

Additionally, Linc Edochie was caught romantically entangled with a lady who has been actively campaigning against May. This complicates matters even more, as it indicates a lack of empathy and sensitivity within the family.

To Leo Edochie, as one of the more level-headed members of the Edochie family, I want to emphasize that the problems stem from within your family. Instead of taking steps to defuse the situation, the Edochies have only intensified it. It is unreasonable to expect May to extinguish the fire ignited by your family members," he said.

May's lawyer further stated that she did not create the 'May Nation' as the group comprises of individuals who felt compelled to react against perceived injustices.

"Expecting May to silence them is not only unfair but may also backfire, leading to even greater resentment, as people will believe that your force her to address her fans," he said.

In related news Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's lawyer made a comparison between her, Yinka, Judy Austin.

Reactions trail May Edochie's lawyer's post

Read the comments below:

Abigail Okamgba commented:

"If May was their daughter and yul was the in-law, will they keep quiet?"

Lawrencia Quarshie said:

"And by asking Queen May to talk to her fans, the family is indirectly condoning the actions of the instigator. That is unacceptable."

Jennifer Mma Ozurumba reacted:

"Does it mean the head of that family is unable to call his children to order?"

Chinasa Favour wrote:

"I love to be talked about that is what Yul also said, the more he displays the more we talk about him."

May Edochie shares her view from China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie posted a video showing her view from China.

May's video comes amid Linc Edochie and his new wife, Yinka, separation, which went viral on social media.

The mother of three also shared an update about plans to launch her beauty products in London, the United Kingdom.

