Finland's InfoFinland portal published the full list of rights and obligations that come with Finnish citizenship

The rights include obtaining a Finnish passport, voting in presidential elections, and working freely across EU member states

Finnish citizenship also comes with legal obligations that extend beyond the country's borders

Finland has outlined the specific rights and obligations that foreigners acquire when they become Finnish citizens, drawing a clear line between what citizenship offers and what permanent residency does not.

The details were published by InfoFinland, an official information service for people living in or moving to Finland, which noted that Finnish citizenship carries a distinct set of entitlements not available to foreign nationals residing in the country.

Finland lists 6 rights foreigners enjoy when they become citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rights attached to Finnish citizenship

1. Finnish citizens are entitled to obtain a Finnish passport

2. Right to enter Finland at any time, including the right to refuse extradition to another country.

3. Citizens aged 18 and above can vote in presidential elections, parliamentary elections, and referenda.

4. The same age threshold applies to those who wish to stand as candidates in parliamentary elections.

5. Finnish citizenship also opens the door to state positions that require citizenship as a condition of appointment.

6. Beyond Finland's borders, citizens gain the full rights of European Union membership, which include the freedom to travel and work in any EU member state, as well as the right to vote and stand in EU elections.

Obligations that come with Finnish passport

Finnish citizenship is not without its demands. All men aged 18 and above are subject to compulsory conscription, known in Finnish as asevelvollisuus, which requires participation in national defence or related service.

Finnish law also follows citizens abroad. A person who holds Finnish citizenship is required to obey Finnish laws even when outside the country, and can be tried and convicted in Finland for an offence committed on foreign soil.

InfoFinland emphasised that the rights and obligations listed apply specifically to Finnish citizenship and are separate from the general rights that apply to all residents living in Finland.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng