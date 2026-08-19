Brymo appeared on the Lahor Talk Podcast in Lagos and made explosive claims against three of Nigeria's biggest music stars

The singer alleged he was lured into a gathering where he was pressured to join a cult, with three names reportedly mentioned

Brymo vowed to keep speaking publicly about the alleged incident until those involved deny any involvement

Nigerian singer Brymo has made startling allegations against Burna Boy, Davido, and 2face Idibia, claiming he was lured into a gathering where he was pressured to join a cult, and he says he has been carrying that story for seven years.

Speaking on the Lahor Talk Podcast in Lagos, the musician said the alleged incident dates back to 2019 and that none of the three artistes has ever publicly denied involvement.

Brymo reveals alleged initiation attempt involving Davido, others. Credit: @brymolawale, @davido

Source: Instagram

Brymo was direct about what he wants from the parties involved. He is not seeking an apology, nor is he asking for forgiveness.

His demand is simple: a public statement distancing themselves from what he says happened to him.

"I no dey ask for forgiveness from Burna Boy or Davido or 2face. I want make them tell me say true true, dem no wetin happen to me for Chevron or not. When I was lured into being hosted, only to be told that I need to join cult and they mention una three name," he said.

Brymo's Seven-Year Silence Ends

The singer explained that he stayed quiet about the alleged incident for years but has since decided to speak openly after attending the podcast, which he stressed he only agreed to because he would be speaking live on air.

He made clear that the silence is over for good. According to Brymo, until those he named make a public statement denying any involvement, he intends to keep making the allegation on every available platform: tweets, Instagram comments, stories, reels, and television appearances.

Brymo recounts alleged encounter with Davido, others and claims initiation was attempted. Credit: @brymolawale

Source: Instagram

"As long as you don't say that you did it, I'm not whispering it. I'm tweeting it. I'm commenting it on Instagram," he stated.

Brymo also addressed a lyric he attributed to one of the artistes, which he described as a reference to him and his career trajectory. He said the line deeply unsettled him, particularly given his standing as a musician.

"Upon all of my music, all of my history, my proficient at history, I'm a maestro, you know?" he said, expressing frustration at being reduced to a punchline.

Watch Brymo make the allegations on the Lahor Talk Podcast:

Brymo accuses Burna Boy of buying Grammy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Afrobeats singer Brymo accused Burna Boy of purchasing his Grammy Award, claiming he was once asked to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards nomination.

Speaking on the NotJustOk podcast, Brymo dismissed Burna Boy’s 2023 freestyle diss, insisting he would never mention the Grammy winner in his songs and questioning his performance and songwriting abilities.

The feud, which began in 2023 when Brymo labelled Burna Boy unoriginal, has reignited with Brymo’s latest remarks challenging the credibility of Burna Boy’s achievements.

Source: Legit.ng