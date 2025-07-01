May Edochie’s lawyer has responded to claims that she sent an apology letter to her estranged husband and actor Yul Edochie

May Edochie’s lawyer also explained why Yul Edochie should be the one offering apologies to his estranged wife

The lawyer’s update on the alleged apology letter from May Edochie to Yul has further stirred reactions regarding their marriage

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife May’s marriage has again caused a stir following claims of an apology letter.

The rumours claimed May had tendered an apology letter to Yul amid their divorce proceedings.

May Edochie’s lawyer reaffirms her focus on the divorce and legal actions related to adultery. Credit: mayyuledochie/yuledochie

Reacting to the claims, May's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, debunked them, stating that she continues to pursue her divorce proceedings.

According to the lawyer, the apology letter was completely fabricated.

He also stated that Yul should be the one apologising to his estranged wife for choosing polygamy.

"May is continuing to pursue her divorce proceedings and her case for damages related to adultery. These false claims about apology appear to be a desperate attempt to create a narrative when other efforts have failed.

We strongly urge all parties to refrain from spreading misinformation and engaging in deceptive behavior. May did NOT issue any apology. It was Yul who chose polygamy, and it was Yul who previously apologized. If anyone should be offering apologies, it would be Yul. However, any such apology would not alter the current legal situation.

Please disregard these false claims being circulated. There has been no apology from May, nor has she ever considered offering one,"

May Edochie’s lawyer sets the record straight on the fabricated apology letter rumours. Credit: mayyuledochie/yuledochie

In related news, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's fans were caught up in a new drama with Anita Joseph over her comment about Yul and Judy Austin in a viral video.

Reactions to May's alleged apology letter

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed May Edochie's update. Read the comments below:

Tina Sey said:

"This started long ago by Yul using his d.entertainment burner account asking May to apologize to him publicly and take her place as his first wife. I called him out directly because I knew it was him doing it and since then he stopped coming under May's comment section and deactivated his account." co

Ruth Binnendijk wrote:

"The head scratching of this issues is the affairs between Yul and Judy Austin Yul Edochie have been ongoing for years. Why did Yul and Judy not pursue his polygamy dream? Why wait 10years until the building of their own home was completed all of a sudden boom polygamy."

Iribest Adaeze Best

"Judy speaking through chi Chi's Jeanny Blog queen may don big pass all of them join together."

Akinola Agnes Ayenitaju

"They are using different strategies to try and change the narrative, but God pass them."

Ngozi Becky said:

"My prayer now, is that the court process will hasten up. If they can go to this extent to draft an apology letter on Queen May's behalf they can't be trusted."

May Edochie's lawyer advises Yul's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's lawyer spoke about the action of her fans, known as May Nation, against the Edochie family.

He disclosed that the social media drama was an indication that Pete Edochie's family was under immense pressure.

May's lawyer also advised the Edochies on what to do to end the social media noise.

