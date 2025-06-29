VDM insisted Mohbad has not been given the justice he deserves, and he’s now taking matters into his own hands again.

VDM hinted that rapper Zlatan Ibile may somehow be connected to what he described as “the next evidence

He said it’s a deliberate push for accountability, insisting he has nothing to gain but everything to uncover

Nigerian activist and controversial internet personality, VeryDarkMan (VDM), has stirred fresh reactions online after revealing that he plans to reopen public conversation surrounding the tragic death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023, sparking national outrage and protests, with many Nigerians demanding an investigation into what they believed was a suspicious and avoidable death.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, June 28, 2025, VDM announced that he’s reviving the singer's case because “justice has not been served.”

VDM insists Mohbad has not been given the justice he deserves. @theverydarkman/@iammohbad/IG.

The activist wrote:

“I’m bringing back Mohbad’s case deliberately because justice has not been served,”

The post immediately went viral, with thousands of Nigerians reposting and commenting on the sensitive case that has remained largely unresolved nearly two years later.

In what seemed like a teaser to more revelations, VDM made a cryptic statement:

“Zlatan is still alive… wait for the next evidence.”

He did not offer further explanation, but the mention of rapper Zlatan Ibile raised eyebrows and triggered speculation on what role — if any — the artist may play in the next phase of the Mohbad investigation.

Netizens react to VDM's comment

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens

@QueenTola stated:

"If anyone will shake this case again, it’s VDM. Nigeria has forgotten too fast. Let the truth come out"

@RealJboy001 wrote:

"Zlatan’s name enter now? This case is deeper than we thought. We’re watching closely"

@iam_KellyCruz commented:

"VDM no dey give up sha. I just pray he no endanger himself with all these revelations."

@OyinBaby88 reacted:

"Justice for Mohbad should never be swept under the carpet. I support VDM 100%. Keep going"

@LagosPrince said:

"This Zlatan part weak me. VDM no dey talk nonsense, so we dey wait for that next evidence."

@Debbie_Diva commented:

"Clout or not, if VDM can make people remember Mohbad’s case again, then it’s worth it"

@AlphaRomeo shared:

"Until someone in power takes this serious, it’ll just be IG rants. But VDM is doing his part."

VDM hints that rapper Zlatan Ibile may somehow be connected to new evidence on Mohbad's death. @theverydarkman/IG.

Sam Larry opens up on Mohbad's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that music promoter Sam Larry has finally broken his silence in a new viral interview with outspoken activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), and his words are already sparking outrage online.

The music promoter and Marlian Music boss Naira Marley have been fingered as culpable in the singer’s death, which happened in September 2023.

In the video, which circulated on Saturday, June 28, 2025, the music executive, Sam Larry, opened up about his relationship with late singer Mohbad, whom he insists he never bullied.

