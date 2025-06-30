Young Nigerian philanthropist, King Mitchy, whose real name is Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, has called out VeryDarkMan (VDM) on social media

In reaction to VeryDarkMan’s interview with Sam Larry, King Mitchy stated that the online critic has done more harm than good regarding the late Mohbad’s case

She emphatically blamed the audacious figure for several things, while asserting that she has nothing to gain by telling lies

As the controversy surrounding the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad's, death continues to grow, VeryDarkMan (VDM) has been placed at the centre of it all.

This comes as a young Nigerian philanthropist, known as King Mitchy, ignited reactions on social media after sharing her thoughts concerning VDM’s latest move.

It will be recalled that Vincent Martins Otse, whose real name is VeryDarkMan, spurred online reactions when he interviewed Naira Marley’s associate Sam Larry.

Sam Larry was asked about the viral clip that allegedly showed him bullying the late singer, but his responses were unexpected.

The video revealed much, including King Mitchy’s reaction, who went online to blast VDM.

She tagged VDM as the reason Mohbad didn’t get justice, accusing him of diverting people’s attention to confirming his son's paternity through a DNA test instead of focusing on the issue at hand.

In her words:'

"Mohbad didn’t get justice because of you. You diverted everyone’s attention from “JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD” to DNA. All of a sudden you started hanging out with his oppressors! Now you said you want justice by sitting and partying with the same people who made his life a living hell? I have nothing to gain from you so I will tell you the Truth!! That interview was not necessary!!"

See the post below:

Fans react to Mitchy's post about VDM

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@marvyblue said:

"One day, just one day, we will understand that all of these things are just for personal gains and recognition. It is well."

@big_ritaaa said:

"Mitchy said everything on my mind!!!!! God bless you girl👏."

@yemmybright said:

"I want to ask a very valid question,this Genz generation,do they really egg well to have a smart brain??How is he hanging out with did he divert and spoilt the case by asking for DNA?? Do you all remember the voice note that actually led to DNA?? Where mohbad was saying somethings about wunmi and what they are fighting about.when a murder case happened,nothing like emotions..he has nothing to gain by spoiling the case,you na no just get sense for this app,if guys are smart enough and can think straight,you will know he is just a tool to fuel this up and and its not about bullying alone,this will lead us to what kpai mohbad,he is asking questions and you all are concluding already he is a manipulator..instead to calm down..do we really want justice??"

@kgoldondeck said:

"YALL are focusing on bullying bullies while the main act of the murderer is not being address at all how is he going to get justice????"

@adeshina_ay said:

"First case ..Mohbad was Allegedly bullied ..( who bullied him , Allegedly Sam Larry..( This is a case that would have been settled if Mohbad was Alive ..RIP Moh)."

@rapsino said:

"People are funny. Which one is vdm divert the case. Is he d police officer in charger."

@whyzwon_studios said:

"(I have nothing to gain from you so I will tell you the truth ) ! Means if u have something to gain from him u won’t tell him the truth? It is well na in know Una self sha."

VDM revisits Mohbad's case, spills details

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse returned to Mohbad's case amid his clash with EFCC and Bobrisky.

Recall that the cause of the late singer's death remains unknown despite several efforts to unravel the truth.

In a fresh video shared on social media, VDM recalled that the late singer has still not gotten justice while spilling other details.

