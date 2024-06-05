Renowned Nigerian rapper MI Abaga startled the internet with shocking revelations about one of the previous general elections

In a video circulating online and sighted by Legit.ng, the hip-hop maestro confessed that his colleague Wizkid was offered N15bn to pick a side during the electoral season

The Undisputed rap star further disclosed details of what transpired after Wikzid was presented the whopping sum, igniting hot takes online

Ace Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has revealed that Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid was offered $10 million ( over N15 billion) during one of the last general elections.

M1 stated that a Nigerian political party presented Wizkid with a whopping amount since they recognised his tremendous social influence.

MI called out politicians for offering him and Wizkid money during the election season. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @mi_abaga

Source: Instagram

The hip hop legend however confirmed that the Grammy Award winner rejected the great offer.

Unlike most of his colleagues, he noted that the "Essence" crooner remained neutral.

The Chocolate City star also disclosed that PDP, one of the opposing parties, offered him 20 times.

Watch the video below:

MI's video on Wizkid spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@iamstephenakin:

"Did Davido collect money??? He did it for his uncle nah."

@apro_dawildcat:

"If na the other dude, e for collect the money begin wear political regalia dey shout everywhere."

@Chrisllionaire:

"That's integrity. I believe it's the same reason Davido delayed hi come back till after the election. He stayed neutral all through."

@Youngambitiious:

"Davido go collect the money nothing concern that influencer."

@iamauxigen:

"I won’t be surprised if this is true. Wiz knows too well that his voice and influence is priceless."

@Dah_Saint001:

"Na all of dem turn down money. Na the one you know you know. Peter Obi and LP wanna pay Burna boy $13 million."

@Smartboy190:

"No whine yourself Peter obi and LP no go ever give burna that money."

Siri announces best artist in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a gathering of curious Nigerians consulted Apple digital assistant Siri about who the finest musician in the country was.

A video showed the young men shirtless on a hot afternoon as they circled one of them who had an iPhone.

Siri's response revealed that the Star Boy music executive Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, was the greatest artist in the country.

Source: Legit.ng