Nollywood actress Regina Daniels made headlines over her recent encounter with a large group of fans

The billionaire’s wife took to her official Instagram page to share a video of what happened when she stopped to buy street food

Regina Daniels’ story made the rounds on social media, and raised a series of reactions from netizens

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has drawn the attention of fans with her story about what happened when she stopped to buy street food.

The , who is usually surrounded by her entourage of security details and doesn’t usually get to experience going out like regular people, was taken aback by the way she was treated after she made a rare appearance in public.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels' experience with fans while buying street food. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to Regina Daniels, she had an appointment but forgot her bank statement, so she decided to walk into the bank to get it.

The billionaire’s wife said that after she left the bank, she saw someone selling avocados, which are her favourite, so she decided to walk over and buy some.

However, many fans were quick to notice Regina Daniels, and they quickly surrounded her. The actress’ mother, Rita Daniels, stepped aside as she let her daughter have her moment with the fans who wanted to take photos and mingle with her.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Regina Daniels said the whole experience was a wholesome and humbling one.

She wrote:

“I know this might sound a little random, but it's such a sweet moment. So yesterday, l had an appointment and completely forgot my bank statement, so I said since I was out already, I might as well walk into the bank for the first time in years. On my way out, I stumbled on my favorite..avocado.

Anyone who truly knows me knows how much I live for street food. But what I wasn't prepared for was the warm, overwhelming love I got. And honestly, it caught me off guard. It was wholesome, humbling and Human.”

See the sweet video below:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels’ experience

Regina Daniels’ story of what happened to her when she stopped to buy street food drew the attention of numerous fans. Many of them reacted to the heartwarming display:

annieidibia1 said:

“child of GRACE.”

precie_collection said:

“You can see how proud her mom looks.”

glocalunitywomen wrote:

“You blend elegance with impact. And make both look effortless.”

lovematt said:

“Proud mom see the way she gave her space and was smiling from distance.”

lovematt said:

“Good life wan finish Regina with her mama.”

chiomaadae said:

“See me smiling all through. So sweet and divine. See the Mum admiring her from a distance.”

emelieprosper wrote:

“The youngest Queen I know and Queen mother.”

i_amlyncellency said:

“See as mommy gave them space.”

chiomaadae said:

“Had to re-watch. This is so wholesome to watch.”

eleonu said:

“See mummy smiling. Proud mummy’s moment.”

_gifty194 said:

“So who are the people online saying she married old man cause with this it's just shows ur mothers are even proud of the girl.”

iamcrazib said:

“I can't even lie sometimes I ask who's actually beefing her cause the love she gets on the street is so massive ... and she doesn't just leave like that she gives back.”

barecy8 wrote:

“Na that man wey dey shine teeth dey vex me.”

ugobeautydickson said:

“Ilove that proud mama smile on her mother's face. Mama Rita God bless the fruits of your womb.”

neovoh said:

“When men say money is all that matters this is it. See how women are famzing Regina bcos of what exactly? That she married her grandfather and lives a luxurious life? A lot of you women don't hate polygamy. They hate poverty.”

frankstantv said:

Regina no fit breathe outside again. Star power too choke! See how fans dey rush her like Grammy!”

yung_benzino wrote:

“Nigerians worship money, nothing like love.”

onyinyechi_favour said:

“Tufiakwa useless and shameless people.”

Video as Regina Daniels shares encounter with fans while buying street food. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels exposes Angela Okorie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels blasted her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, after she came for her and her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Angela had stated that she has forgiven Mercy Johnson, feels empathy towards her, and also wants to see her win. The post did not sit well with Regina, who disrespected her in a public post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng