Regina Daniels has shared heartwarming videos and pictures of her stepson as he turned 18

The mother of two also penned a birthday message to the celebrant, who she referred to as her adorable big boy

Regina Daniels' birthday wish to her stepson has, however, caused uproar as many shared diverse opinions

Barely days after she marked her birthday in grand style, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' stepson Amir Nwoko celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday, October 14.

Regina, in a bid to celebrate Amir, shared fun videos and pictures of her and the celebrant.

Regina Daniels celebrates her stepson on 18th birthday. Credit: @regina.daniels

She also wrote a birthday message to him, recounting how she had watched him grow into a handsome and compassionate young man.

Regina wrote in her birthday message to her stepson,

"Happy 18th birthday to my adorable big boy. Watching you grow into a handsome, intelligent, compassionate and humble young man gladdens my heart. I pray that God continues to protect and watch over you in Jesus name. Like I always say, all you have to do is make the family proud. Love you son :heart: @amir.2viral Trust your aunty to have a gift that will make you smile."

Reactions as Regina Daniels celebrates stepson

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

ferguson_igwe:

"Watching him grow? 22 yrs and 18 yrs no be age grade?"

osibekee:

"How you all reason is baffling She is a mother and if she addresses him as Son is still very correct and if she say watching him grow So? She has been married for 5years meaning he was 13 and now 18 isn’t the watching him grow enough? Simply write a birthday wish and move on please."

mrfresh491:

"E be like say you copy this write up because wetin you use senior the guy ?"

eniolatoyosi37:

"Y'all in the cs, regina is 25 and the boy is 18. 7yrs diff no far?? Na still her step son yall should rest!!!|

mummy_b3:

"Watching wetin grow."

liss_girrl:

"He might fall in love with his father's wife .......But the gods are not to blame."

official_delight147:

"Watching him grow kwa,no be ur age mate?"

Regina Daniels holds photoshoot for birthday

In other news, Regina updated fans about her birthday plans on social media.

The mother of two shared a video of herself doing a photoshoot ahead of her big day.

Regina revealed that the photoshoot took 24 hours as the clip captured several fun moments.

