Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has continued to showcase her lifestyle in a polygamous home with fans

Just recently, one of the movie star’s stepdaughters, Naya, turned 10 and she surprised her with a special gift

A video of Regina presenting her stepdaughter with a brand new iPhone 13 pro max drew the attention of many Nigerians

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently went all out to celebrate her stepdaughter, Naya, on her 10th birthday.

The little girl turned the milestone age in March 2024 and Regina proved herself to be a cool stepmom with her gift to the celebrant.

Regina Daniels buys iPhone for stepdaughter on her birthday. Photos: @datswasup

Taking to her Snapchat page, billionaire politician Ned Nwoko’s youngest wife posted a video showing the moment she surprised her stepdaughter with her birthday present.

In the short clip, Naya was seen tearing open a box covered with red wrapping paper only for her brand-new iPhone to be unveiled. According to Regina, her stepdaughter had specifically asked for an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Naya was also spotted excitedly opening the sealed iPhone case to bring out her new device. She hugged Regina in the process to show her appreciation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels gifts stepdaughter iPhone

Regina Daniels’ expensive gift to her stepdaughter drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Read some of their comments below:

ajiserere_22:

“10 years old birthday, omo at my age na still Xr we Dey guide.”

booless_chick:

“And I’m still struggling wit my iPhone 6.”

Palmoilandmore:

“This life no balance .”

Ekeneimolorhe:

“Pa Ned is obviously one of the best in his practice of polygamy. The wives and children seem and appear United in love. Regina seems wise beyond her age.”

finnah_bah:

“She is the best step mom . I love how she treat the kids with soo much love.”

cyril_unusual:

“Phone wey I dey fast and pray to buy, na e 13 years old wan take dey watch cartoon .”

_official__mary:

“Small pikin don first me use iPhone this life no balance oo.”

Phabulous_bouyet:

“God Abeg.”

estherakintoyemu:

“Doings ”

Video of Regina Daniels cooking with Titus fish trends

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels captured the attention of netizens with a video showcasing her cooking skills.

In a clip that was posted on social media, the young movie star was seen preparing a meal of spaghetti and fish with the assistance of her stepdaughter and maid.

The video showed the billionaire’s wife whining her waist in the kitchen as she stirred the pot of sauce before adding several small cuts of fried Titus fish into it, then her already prepared spaghetti.

