Oluwadolarz's mother went on TikTok live to speak about the cheating scandal surrounding her son's relationship with influencer Ifeluv

The influencer had accused the skit maker of being a serial cheat and being irresponsible to their son

While speaking on TikTok Lice, Oluwadolarz's mum stated what she will do irrespective of whatever her son might have done to his baby mama

Oluwadolarz's mum is letting naysayers know that she will continue to have Ifeluv's back no matter the situation with her son.

After Ifeluv publicly exposed skit maker Oluwadolarz's alleged cheating and accused his actress and content creator Lola Fany of being his side piece.

Mama Dolarz insist she will still beg Ifeluv to forgive her son. Credit: @mummydolarz, @ife_luv12, @oluwadolarz

She went on TikTok live to 'cast' the situation to the public, and said she was done with Oluwadolarz, who is also her baby daddy. The skit maker's mum joined the live and asked Ife to shut down the video and allow them to settle things amicably as a family.

Mama Dolarz has now returned to TikTok live to let people know that she will plead with Ifeluv irrespective of what her son has done.

Mummu Dolarz blows hot on live vidoe as she blasts naysayers. Credit: @ife_luv12

She described the influencer has her daughter and not her daughter-in-law. Furthermore, mama slammed naysayers for telling Ifeluv to remove her from her live, adding that they will be the first to call her a 'single mother' when it all 'scatters'

See the video below:

How fans reacted to Mama Dolarz's video

Read some reactions below:

@viiince_kg said:

"She don post another one to drag una family name hope day Mommy don see ham?"

@dnaturalfarmacy said:

"This woman is a very good woman in all honesty. She wasn't supposed to bring that issue on social media considering the fact that it's obvious she has a very good mother in-law. She's a good mother in-law."

@shes__precious__ said:

"Forget content, it’s obvious this woman is a good mother in law to her."

@tastefulroyaltyevents said:

"She's a good mother,am sure she was the reason they are back together sef😍."

@bopatunde said:

"Jobless people imagine 10k views you guys don't have a job 😢."

@onwuachichris81 said:

"Nigerian women will abandon office work, just to watch gossip on LIVE."

@dopebyaxxident said:

"Na single mothers go advice her pass say choose your happiness & leave, all men r d same 😂😂😂."

@kizxxchange said:

"That’s it. Marriage issues shouldn’t come online even if you guys are separating. She’s probably doing it cuz she doesn’t want the guy to come begging again."

@ororopattaya said:

"E don already dey social media as una dey do more video join am. dey bam."

Saida BOJ reacts to Oluwadolarz’s alleged cheating saga

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ joined the celebrities reacting to the ongoing drama surrounding Oluwadolarz and his fiancée.

Oluwadolarz's fiancée had claimed that her man was cheating on her with an actress and opened a can of worms.

In her video, Saida BOJ asked Oluwadolarz's fiancée a few questions and sent a warning to ladies about marriage.

