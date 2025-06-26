Judy Austin, the wife of Yul Edochie, recently shared a video showcasing a car gift her son received from her aunt, known as Lady A

In the clip, she was seen unwrapping the car and expressing her gratitude to the person who sent the gift

The video sparked mixed reactions among fans, with many sharing their thoughts on the gift and commenting on what has been said about the boy

Nollywood actress Judy Austin, wife of Yul Edochie, has shared a heartwarming video showing the car gift her son, Star Dike, received from his aunt.

The gift comes just six months after the same aunt gave the young boy a Range Rover. In the video, The woman, who had a baby a few weeks ago, unboxes the new Mercedes-Benz, which features the personalized plate number "Star Dike."

The excited mother asked her fans to join her in expressing gratitude to Lady A for the generous gesture.

Yul Edochie’s sons test out their new ride

Yul Edochie's sons, Star Dike and his brother, couldn't contain their excitement as they tested their new cars. The two were seen honking and switching on their parking lights, adding to the fun atmosphere.

Their mother encouraged Star Dike to thank his aunt, which he did happily, while his brother waved at the camera.

Fans react to Judy’s video

Judy’s video received mixed reactions from her followers. Some praised the family, particularly after May Nation's claims that Star Dike could not speak.

Others complimented the two boys on their handsome looks and praised Judy for her impressive postpartum transformation.

However, a section of followers criticized the woman who loves hyping her husband, with some making disparaging remarks about her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Judy's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video shared by the actress. Here are comments about it below:

@ifyfinebaby said:

"These kids are yet to say daddy, mummy or no be Yuledochie born them? Mr Obasi's blood is very stronger than water."

@omo_ileife wrote:

"She sent this gift before they served her breakfast. She came for MayNation and got the sting. According to reliable sources, if Linc goes back, na to get his green card. All his friends have told him that lady A is a liability and highly psychotic. Judy, how market? Itibolibo like you."

@joymama9 shared:

"This one go hit May nation for chest. Them go sleep today so? Coven of winches."

@call_me_queenidika wrote:

"See beautiful kids, h@ters na God go punish u all."

@capricorn_qeen_ijele commented:

"God bless you my beautiful sister."

@cleeyznoryn shared:

"Ohhh I thought you have only one baby, the girl you just gave birth to WOW..I love you from Uganda..you have cute babies.. God bless you."

