Ife Luv surprises her mother-in-law, Mummy Dolarz, with a visit alongside her son on Mother’s Day, creating an emotional family reunion

Mummy Dolarz expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the joys of motherhood and grandmotherhood in a touching Instagram caption

The tender moment, captured in a viral video, sends waves of love and celebration throughout Nigerian social media

Lagos was treated to a proper Mother’s Day tearjerker when Ife Luv, baby mama to comedian Oluwadolarz, rolled up with their son to visit his grandmother, Mummy Dolarz, on March 30, 2025. The heartwarming scene was shared by Mummy Dolarz herself in an Instagram post on March 31, 2025.

In the video, you can see the proud grandma, all smiles and aglow, scooping up her grandson—Baby Dolarz—while Ife Luv stands nearby, soaking in the family love.

Ife Luv, Mummy Dolarz and Oluwadolarz. Photo Credit: @mummydolarz

Source: Instagram

The video didn’t just stay on Instagram—it blew up across X and beyond. Mummy Dolarz, a regular in Oluwadolarz’s comedy skits, has fans calling her the ultimate grandma as she cradles Baby Dolarz like the treasure he is.

Her Instagram caption reads:

"My daughter ife_luv12 brought my grandson to greet me on Mother’s Day. I’m grateful for the gift of motherhood and the joy of being a grandma ❤️.. Happy mother’s day to all the amazing mothers out there. Love you my baby @babydolarz"

See the post here:

Fans react to Mummy Dolarz's Mother's Day post

@casie_collections said:

"A good mother will always be a good mother..mama you’re good woman"

@mz_marieya replied:

"Ayomide said you people shouldn’t stress my baby for me jor😂"

@omojuwura commented:

"God bless your family❤️❤️❤️, mummy Abeg help them settle it. We the online in-laws are not happy, we only want peace. ❤️"

@annie_bankss_ said:

"This woman is a good mother in law unlike some mother in law that will be teaching there son that in future his child will look for him at list she keep I touch with the wife and grandson mummy may your joy be permanent ma and I pray they reunite again"

@apinke_tiologa replied:

"You’re the best mother-inlaw people can be just be yourself mama and don’t be in one side ma 😍😍 we love you for be best mother 🔥happy Mother’s Day"

@alyusrohmodestwears said:

"No dey put mouth for family matters😂 see now"

@ademola_levels replied:

"@mummydolarz is a good mother-in-law every woman should pray to have. She is just and unbiased between them. ❤️🙌🔥 Happy Mothering Sunday Mummy."

@wendypepperoni

"They both love each other but the guy is the cause of the problem 😢"

@shefius_cakes commented:

"Wonderful grandma, I pray God keep you in good health so you can enjoy the fruit of your labour. Sending you love and hugs 🤗 best supporting Grandma 😍"

@sarahaugustine8 replied:

"When your mother in-law loves you, forget am😂…. Oluwadollar. We die here🤣"

Ife Luv visits Mummy Dolarz on Mother's day. Photo Credit: @mummydolarz

Source: Instagram

Ife Luv acquires a new car

Recall, Legit.ng reported that comedian Oluwadolarz's baby mama, Ife, shared lovely photos on her Instagram page.

She revealed that she just got herself another new car, calling it her "little win."

The mother of one expressed joy as she celebrated her latest achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng