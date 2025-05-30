Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife, has shared a video of him showing his driving skills alongside his mother, Shola

Boluwatife, who recently marked his 14th birthday, was seen taking driving lessons from his mother

However, the car brand Wizkid's son was using for his driving lessons has left many Nigerians talking

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son and child of Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has caused a buzz on social media with a video of him showing off his driving skills.

On Friday, May 30, Boluwatife, in a series of posts via his Instastory, shared clips of his mother, Shola, teaching him how to drive a car.

A video captured Wizkid's baby mama expressing pride in her son as he showed his skills while driving a Benz.

The video of Boluwatife driving a Benz comes a few days after he marked his 14th birthday.

Legit.ng reported that the young boy shared new photos to mark his big day and accompanied them with a caption where he stated his age.

Boluwatife seemed to give off the same aloof vibe as his father as he posed without a smile on his face. The celebrant also looked stylish in his white shirt and brown baggy cargo pants as he maintained his aloofness.

The video of Wizkid's 14-year-old son taking driving lessons from his mother is below:

Reactions as Wizkid's son drives Benz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens shared diverse comments, with many focusing on Boluwatife's age. Read them below:

saliba said:

"dem dey us my dream car dey learn."

scr_scr1 reacted:

"I learned and started drive at age 14, That Carina 2 back then na like Benz no worry."

aduolawale reacted:

"13yrs old boy driving with headphones on …: being trained by a mother who barely passed her driving lessons herself, but all we see and talk about his Benz. It is well."

_etiza reacted:

"He’s exposed enough to learn at this age! There’s nothing wrong! My elder bro started teaching me when I was 12! I was very tall so you would hardly know I was 12! Just that he won’t get a license till 18 but it’s still a good thing."

solja_boi7 wrote:

"U day learn how to drive still put headset. lol u never ready."

barbie_pink_21 said:

"Pinkin way dey learn carry headset close ear....Am impressed Ifemi."

iambishopemmabankz reacted:

"He's of height, not of age."

tee_famous124 commented:

"Till now I never know how to ride bicycle my life don spoil."

Wizkid's son stuns with perfume knowledge

In other news via Legit.ng, Wizkid's son, Boluwatife, took centre stage in a holiday-themed scent challenge.

The young lad displayed remarkable confidence as he tackled the task of identifying various fragrances.

Wizkid's son's ability to articulate his thoughts while engaging with the challenge drew admiration from viewers, who flooded the comment section with praise for his intelligence and charisma.

