Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, recently rewarded a fan who made a crochet portrait of her.

Recently, on X, a young lady identified as Odum Ifeoluwa took to her page to showcase the crochet image she had made of the Grammy-winning musician.

Ifeoluwa hoped to capture Tems' attention with her work, while noting that she did not have a lot of followers on the platform. However, the young lady explained that she had put 70 hours into the crochet image she made of the singer and a total of 8925 stitches to get the result.

The young crocheter stated further that she made Tems portrait to mark her one year of crocheting anniversary. She also said it was the first time she did tapestry work.

Ifeoluwa wrote:

“I hope @temsbaby gets to see this coz I don't have much followers on here, but after 8925 Stitches and 70 hours, I finished this crochet portrait of tems, I made this to mark the 1yr anniversary of when I started crocheting. It's also my first time doing tapestry. I love you Tems.”

See her tweet below:

Tems reacts to crochet portrait of her

It did not take long for Tems to spot the fan’s crochet image of her and the music star was blown away. The singer reacted to Ifeoluwa’s post by expressing her love for the work. She went on to ask if she could buy the artwork.

Tems wrote:

“Yo this is unbelievable, You are incredible! I NEED IT RIGHT NOWWW. Can I buy it please?”

See her tweet below:

Tems gifts fan N3 million for crochet portrait

Shortly after Tems showed interest in buying her fan’s crochet image of her, the crocheter Ifeoluwa took to her X page to announce that the singer had rewarded her with N3 million. She also shared photo proof of the monetary gift.

She wrote:

“OMG😭 this has to be the best day of my life. @temsbaby thank you so much. @yvonneonyanta you're are amazing. The rebel gang is the best community ever, thank you to everyone for your positive comments. Thank you so much🙏”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Tems rewards fan with N3m

News of Tems gifting her fan N3 million for making a crochet portrait of her, made the rounds on social media and it warmed the hearts of many netizens. Read some of their comments below:

_faith.adams said:

“This is creativity 👏👏.”

Ekibillions said:

“I love girl’s girls ❤️.”

Queenbisola101 said:

“My children must get talent ooo😢 cz kini gbogbo eleyi 😂.”

Kween_sam wrote:

“Tems is such a nice person, some celebrities would have ignored. Congratulations to the crochet girl, her hardwork paid off.”

Vickyswardrobes said:

“So beautiful 😍😍😍.”

Lord_lucio said:

“@temsbaby shine unto greatness! U just did baby.. and the stars shall always shine thru every of ur paths.”

Stptravelsandtours said:

“Some people are gifted 👏.”

Lingeriebytemmy said:

“Wow that portrait is so fine😍.”

Camilla.kenneth said:

“Who can deny the works and ways of God? No one! 👏👏🙌😍”

Rossn_esq said:

“Cos she is that girl ❤️.”

Laviv_designs said:

“Everybody go soon turn knitter 😂😂😂😂.”

Being_mrs_babs said:

“I no just get talent, I for just dey cash out by now 😂.”

Man shares observation about Tems

Legit.ng earlier reported that a recent encounter between a young man and Nigerian singer Tems drew the attention of netizens.

The video, which made the rounds on social media, showed the moment the Grammy award-winning singer walked by the young man and his friend while they were on a casual date.

