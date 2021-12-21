Nigerian singer Wizkid's first baby mama Shola Ogudu recently shared the conversation she had with her son Boluwatife

The mother of one had employed the help of her 10-year-old boy to snap some photos of her and he went the extra mile to get good angles

Boluwatife then told his mum how he would feel if she doesn't post the photos, noting he had to ensure they were beautiful

After laying on the floor to capture his mum's photos from the right angles, 10-year-old Wizkid's son Boluwatife told his mum Shola Ogudu that he would be mad at her if she doesn't share them on her social media page.

To avoid the wrath of her beloved son, Shola took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in blue two-piece outfit.

Wizkid's baby mama shares the photos her son snapped her. Photos: @official_tifebalogun, @o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

Shola gave different poses as Bolu captured her with her phone's camera.

She wrote:

"@official_tifebalogun said Mum I’m literally laying on the floor to get the right angles, I’ll be mad if you don’t post them Baddest photographer Straight outta camera roll.. Skin like milk."

Check out the photos below:

Shola Ogudu shares photos of her that Boluwatife snapped. Photos: @o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

After sharing the photos, Bolu was spotted in the comment section showing love to his mum's post.

efeirele:

"We would have all been mad if you didn’t."

wathonianyansi:

"Love it hun."

harrywest6678

"Beautiful."

shykhemmy:

"Favorite."

symplymaraj:

"Mama bolu."

3 girls are fighting over him

Boluwatife's mum, Shola Ogudu who is also Wizkid's first baby mama shared details of her conversation with her son's headteacher.

In the conversation, the headteacher who was obviously not pleased over the fact that not one but three girls are fighting over Bolu brought it to his mum, Shola's notice.

The headteacher pointed out the seriousness of the situation to Shola who found the whole situation amusing. With a promise to talk to Tife so that a parent's meeting does not happen, Shola ended the call.

The mum of one, however, did not seem surprised by the situation as she added that boy is just like his father since a leaf does not fall far away from the tree.

