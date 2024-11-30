Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has reacted after the tantrums Verydarkman threw at her and her mother

Legit.ng reported that the social media activist heaped curses on Priscilla and her mother after the actress addressed him in an open letter

Following that, the young influencer shared videos from her recent outing and stated what her life has been about lately amid the drama

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has subtly thrown a jab at social media activist Verydarkman (Martins Vincent Otse).

Iyabo Ojo had earlier written an open letter to Verydarkman, claiming that she had a better understanding of his reported upbringing. She attributed his “toxic narcīssistic behaviour” to a lack of love, care, and stability from his mother.

She also mentioned how his parents failed to provide him with a caring environment, resulting in unresolved anger and pain.

Addressing his mother, she noted that her lack of initiative and reliance on her ex-husband is alarming.

She questioned whether she had a faulty personality or had cheated on her spouse, among other things.

In response, VDM remarked that Priscilla had been used by many and would end up as a single mother, just like her.

VDM went on to say that if Priscilla has a daughter, she will end up like her as well, as it is a generational curse.

In what seemed like a shade, Priscilla posted a video of her visit to Maybelline cosmetic house, noting how she is booked, busy, and blessed.

In the caption of her post she wrote:

“Booked, busy, and blessed”.

See her post below:

Netizens reacted to Priscilla’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

enioluwaofficial:

"And paid! Periord. By the way, Alaye, you owe me lunch and you know why."

itskerenkezia_:

"So happy for you. Keep winning beautiful and congratulations Priscy."

enioluwaofficial:

"and paid! Periord. By the way, Alaye, you owe me lunch and you know why."

beembhola:

"All we do is win win no matter what🎶🎶...sky is your starting point my biggest p."

ms_unams:

"Yes!!! She's Winning, while the other is Wailing... Congratulations Big P."

gloryaderonke9:

"Baby girl got no time for ejowewe and donations. Big p not the little one."

naija_beautyhub:

"Example of show workings , like her making her mama proud."

VDM exposed after disgracing Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the invitation card VDM received for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out the actress.

The critic had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited for.

The invitation card showed VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

