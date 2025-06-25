Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and a male fan made the frontlines of blogs recently following her visit to London

In the video that has since caught the attention of many saw Tiwa Savage at the backstage of Diamond Platnumz’s London concert, where she performed

The young man approached the Afrobeats queen for a quick snapshot, and his attitude around her got many talking online

A video of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and a male fan made the rounds online, showing the slight tension between them.

The Afrobeats diva met with the fan who, during her appearance at Diamond Platnumz’s London concert at Royal Albert Hall.

Male fan talks about having cursh on Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The footage captured backstage showed the excitement in the young man’s eyes as he stood beside Tiwa for some quick snapshots.

The mum of one, already used to this type of attention, handled the moment pleasantly and gained the attention of many online.

Man confesses crush on Tiwa Savage

Another clip showed the man on a street interview with fast-rising singer Zinoleesky, where he confessed his feelings for Tiwa Savage.

According to him, he had a crush on the songstress and was looking for the best punchline to use in sending her a message.

So Zino suggested that he should begin by asking her if she was interested in young men.

The man said: “My crush is Tiwa Savage. How do you think I should slide into her DM?”

Zino responded: “Hey, mama do you like young guys?”

Watch the video below:

Tiwa Savage’s video ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

bigsmart__ said:

"I genuinely want to see Zino back and active again. God knows the kid is just soo innocent."

daze_tri99 said:

"Hey mama do you like young guys.."

pretty_ada01 said:

"Even me as a woman is crushing on Tiwa😂😂..She’s beautiful and so feminine 😍😍

progress_somto said:

"This woman is getting younger everyday ❤️🥹."

realbada_lee said:

|I love zino, see his response 😂😂."

wendy_adammaaaaa said:

"There’s something about confidence!! It can’t be bought."

main.promise said:

"That nighaaa Got some high level of Confidence and Boldness,He saw opportunity and did not take chances👏👏."

zinodict___ said:

"Gen Z Album Out Everywhere ! 🎵🌍."

dr_pharouk said:

"I really like Zino. Baba say, Hey mama, do you love young guys 😂😂😂."

donaldreal said:

"Guy go and line up at the back you are no.256 I’m before you man you running too fast go back to your line."

kingkopay said:

"Everyone has a Crush on tiwa."

lexzy_jhay1 said:

"I don't believe kingtundeednut can ever post anything about zinokeesky again 😮😮 he also hate him since mohbad death but God knows who is innocent RIP MOHBAD."

tobiee26's profile picture

tobiee26 said;

"Thank you sir this is my first to see you post about Zinoleesky since I’ve been following you 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

zinoleeskymedia said:

"Hey mama @tiwasavage 😍 do you like young guys? 🥹."

etoufuoma said:

"@zinoleesky Say “HEY MAMA, DO YOU LIKE YOUNG GUYS”? 😂😂"

Man trends after hanging out with Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, had opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her, and they communicate freely over the phone.

The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, and they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

