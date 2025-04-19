A blogger on X (formerly Twitter) has aimed a dig at self-acclaimed online police Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, over Priscilla Ojo's wedding

The blogger claimed that actress Iyabo Ojo and her newly-wedded daughter disappointed Kaduna-born Verydarkman

The X user explained why he feels Verydarkman would be feeling very bad right now, and pitied him

A blogger, identified on X as @CALABARBLOGGER, has shaded Verydarkman on social media following the traditional wedding of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux.

Recall that Verydarkman had, in the past, been involved in an online face-off with Iyabo and her newly-married daughter.

A blogger says Iyabo Ojo and her daughter disappointed Verydarkman. Photo Credit: @verydarkblackman, @its.priscy, @iyaboojofespris

In one of the heated exchanges in 2023, Iyabo had called Verydarkman's mum names after he labelled her a failed actress who "things have scattered for."

Why blogger pities Verydarkman

Reacting to Priscilla's wedding, the blogger said Iyabo and her daughter disappointed Verydarkman.

The blogger thought Verydarkman must be feeling bad, seeing Priscilla has tied the knot to Juma Jux.

He claimed Verydarkman never thought Priscilla would get married, and has left him behind in the singles market.

A blogger says he pities Verydarkman following the wedding of Iyabo Ojo's daughter. Photo Credit: @verydarkblackman, @its.priscy, @iyaboojofespris

He further pitied Verydarkman over the marriage development. The blogger's post read:

"Iyabo Ojo and her daughter disappointed Very Dark Man.

"Very Dark Man will be feeling bad right now seeing Iyabo Ojo’s daughter getting married to the love of her life.

"Very Dark Man never thought she will be getting married.

"Now she has left him in single-hood.

"I really feel for Very Dark Man."

Priscilla's traditional wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has been the talk of social media, with people giving different takes on the grand occasion, which was well-attended by celebrities.

View his tweet below:

Dad who disliked Iyabo Ojo breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dad who disliked actress Iyabo Ojo from afar had shared why he repented and changed his perception about her.

The man said Iyabo's conduct at her daughter's traditional wedding won his heart, noting that many women would not have done what Iyabo did to her ex-husband by consenting to him sharing in his daughter's joy despite how their past relationship panned out. He said being good or bad was not gender-based. A part of his post read:

" ...You see, being good or being bad, is not genderized. It is personal. To have given a day of joy to this father and his daughter, on a day that, being IYABO OJO, should have meant a show of power and influence against her ex-husband, it shows a higher character. It is possible that this father did not walk away as many might have thought. It is possible that he might have stopped his Wife from attaining IYABO OJO. And there's nothing wrong with that..."

