Nigerians have been forced to pick a side after Bobrisky released a new video in which he spoke about Peller

The popular crossdresser shared a video where he lambasted Peller's creativity, downplaying his comic efforts

According to Bobrisky, he shared how he truly feels about the popular streamer, fueling reactions from online users

Nigerian social media users grabbed their popcorn as Bobrisky dissected Peller’s personality. The famous crossdresser, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, shared his opinion about the popular streamer.

The debate about whether or not Peller (Habeeb Hamzat) is a funny media personality has been ongoing for a while, and now, Bobrisky has fuelled it.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, Bobrisky informed fans that he does not like Peller and does not find him funny.

He noted that there was nothing Peller could say or that would make him laugh. His opinion about the 19-year-old ignited a clash among fans in the comments section, with the majority standing with Bobrisky.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Nigeria’s crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, shared an interesting life update with his fans.

The crossdresser, who has been away in the United Kingdom for a couple of months now, told fans that he has completely transformed.

After posting a video to back up his claim, fans have shared their different thoughts and opinions about the news.

Bobrisky's comment on Peller trends

Read some reactions below:

@tifes_faces said:

"This is no hate , but am with bob here ❤️."

@francisuche__ said:

"No hate I’m with Bob on this one. I don’t find Peller funny."

@kunta.kite said:

"Not everyone on this space is a comedian, entertainers are different from comedians take note."

@skellyjayskelly said:

"For real tho. First time wey this babe sorry this guy really talk waiting I agree with sha."

@bhadthugrichard said:

"But this video, Bobby too look manly, see head as e big like apoti."

@va_lencio_ said:

"Some of you would still jump on and say it’s hate from the other person but the truth is I don’t find Peller funny neither do I like Bob risky a bit. So yeah."

@biggdann_x said:

"Of course, peller is not a comedian. How do you want him to be funny? Leave am like that for us😂😂."

@ubahsinachi1 said:

"She’s saying the truth sha."

@don_timex said:

"Did Peller tell you say him be comedian? 😂 na streamer beside e too funny to me."

@oba_ika101 said:

"Peller is a streamer not a comedian keep our star ⭐️ boy out your mouth please."

@_iammarvis_ said:

"But he isn’t lying about that,is that guy funny?? Me I don’t know what you people call IT ooo,but nothing amazes me about him sha,I might Jst get to like him as human being but nothing else."

@topsonajeh said:

"Then who are you to come out and trying to condemn the little boy?am sure the boy is doing his things without even laying bad legacy for the future of coming kids of the society unlike you 😮😮😮."

Peller joins Jarvis as AI on live video

According to an earlier report, Nigerian social media influencers Peller and Jarvis 'Jadrolita' have continued to show support for each other's craft.

A video showed the moment Peller joined Jarvis in a matching robot-like attire to create content.

The display and support between the two TikTok sensations have seen several netizens commending the duo.

