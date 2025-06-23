If I had a degree in drama was a person, it would be Linc's wife, as she keeps dishing out twists and turns in her online debacle with May Edochie

Just recently, she announced that her engagement to the Nollywood actor was over, spreading widespread concern online

In a new post, she shared a photo of Linc and hailed him, igniting a new wave of questions from netizens

Nigerians have been left picking their jaws off the floor after the stunt Yinka, Linc Edochie's new wife, pulled on social media.

Yinka, who recently exposed May Edochie's private contact online, had announced her split from Linc, declaring that their relationship was over.

However, just hours later, she returned to social media to share a romantic post about her man, calling him "Odogwu." Her post contradicted her earlier statement, leaving fans to wonder what her true intentions are.

In an earlier report, the drama between Yinka, Linc's new wife and May's fans took a different turn.

The two have been at odds for some time, exchanging words online and revealing secrets about Linc's wife.

Fans of May have rallied behind her, warning Yinka to stay away from their "favorite queen," vowing to defend her against any attacks.

How fans reacted to Yinka's new post

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"She said who you wan leave me for? Shame don lodge her for mega chicken toilet 😩."

@mba.samuel said:

"This is to show y'all how strong Yul has been. Imagine Linc and his wife can't hold the pressure from toxic may fans."

@quee_nsabin said:

"Yul and judy are dealing with Linc spiritually. Before you stand for Queen May openly you must be spiritually strong. What is happening to Linc is not ordinary. Yul's concious is de.ad, i pity his family members who still don't know."

@kastropee_ said:

"Imagine 2 people playing with your emotions because you’re jobless, or you can’t get yourself busy to even forget about people problems and focus on yours 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@maro_reigns said:

"It’s painful that the name and brand which is “Edochie” that took years of hard work for Pete Edochie to build, the family just wan drag am for mud."

@callme__aya said:

"This man should run for his life. Woman has shown signs of mental instability."

@itz_puritymaris said:

"She is mocking him. Why posting such photo with his chest and leg open. The lady dey kolo. She need help right now 😂."

@anjolakl said:

"This woman don mad before or she craze before."

@empressinteriors1 said:

"Na only May get sense for that their WhatsApp group."

Linc Edochie's wife lambastes May Edochie

Per an earlier report, Nollywood actor Linc Edochie’s wife, Yinka fired back at May Edochie and her fans on social media.

In a series of new posts, the movie star’s wife claimed that May Edochie’s fans attacked her job, among other things.

Yinka challenged May Edochie’s fans on social media as she blasted them on her Instagram page.

