Nigeria’s number one crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, has shared an interesting life update with his fans

The crossdresser, who has been away in the United Kingdom for a couple of months now, told fans that he has completely transformed

After posting a video to back up his claim, fans have shared their different thoughts and opinions about the news

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye has shared a fresh update about his body transformation via his official social media page.

It is no longer news that the crossdresser has been on his journey to becoming a woman for a couple of years now.

He has undergone a number of surgeries, which he was quite transparent about, giving his fans a glimpse into his transformative process while also inspiring many like him.

Bobrisky undergoes full body transformation surgery. Credit: @bobrisky222

After Bobrisky moved to the UK a few months ago, following his online scuffle with Martins Vincent Otse and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he has, however, been more open about his body, sharing runway videos online for all to see.

In a new update shared by Bobrisky, he announced to his fans that he is now a complete woman and has done all the necessary surgeries.

He also disclosed his desire to undergo a few more, like jawline reduction, facelift, and others. This revelation came after an online critic dared Bobrisky to show ‘closer' evidence of his transformation. Bobrisky proceeded to post a video for the world to see.

The crossdresser wrote online:

"Honestly i don't need to prove anything to anyone... I'm a complete woman now. All sergery done and dusted. Maybe one more sha. I need to reduce my jawline, face lift. Apart from dis I'm sery asf."

See the post here:

Reactions as Bobrisky gives body update

Read some reactions below:

@dovies_naturals said:

"Bob Don announce more than 1 million times."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Most delulu Mr & Mrs ever liveth…gerarahia mehn."

@__okikiolah said:

"May we give birth to male sons and female daughters, may we not birth confusion, Amin."

@fineduttygirl said:

"As far as you no Dey see period ,you still be man 😂."

@rosythrone_ said:

"Our problem in this c0untry is letter B! Buh@ri, Bobrisky, Blessing CEO, Boko Haram, BBnNiija, Bet9ja, BBL, Bestie and finally Bola T😂."

Reactions as Bobrisky gives fans a recent update about his body. Credit: @bobrisky222

@rinas_secrets_skincare_and_spa said:

"Bob, you are a Man! Surgeries don’t make you a woman! Makeup and wearing dresses don’t make you a woman! A woman is a product of her biological makeup that enables her to do a lot of unique things peculiar to women alone!"

@sochima___ said:

"Who noticed that since VDM chase him out of Nigeria!..cross dressing reduced."

@ify0406 said:

"Senior Man abeg show your down below... Only then will the sisterhood welcome you."

@worldref_vii said:

"Na you SK suppose dey drag! But him confused."

VDM calls out Bobrisky over N4m debt

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, VeryDarkMan, in another episode of drama, called out Bobrisky over unpaid debt.

In a video that has gone viral, VDM shared receipts, including a WhatsApp chat of a man who loaned Bobrisky N4 million.

Bobrisky's response to the man, while seemingly refusing to pay up, has sparked reactions online.

