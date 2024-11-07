Nigerian social media influencers Peller and Jarvis 'Jadrolita' have continued to show support for each other's craft

A video showed the moment Peller joined Jarvis in a matching robot-like attire to create content

The display and support between the two TikTok sensations have seen several netizens commending the duo

Nigerian content creators and TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Elizabeth Amaduo, best known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, are once again in the news with their newest collaboration.

Peller and Jarvis, who made headlines after hosting music star Davido on a live session on TikTok, were seen in a closely matched robot-like outfit as they created content for their fans and supporters.

While Jarvis, known for her robot content, communicated efficiently in the video, Peller left people laughing as he struggled to act like her.

Recall that Jarvis had been criticised for abandoning her robot content to play second fiddle to Peller.

Watch video of Peller and Jarvis as AI

The video comes a few days after the TikTok lovebirds recreated the viral pepper soup story that shook the internet.

Comments on Jarvis' video with Peller

Read the comments below:

mr.2kay:

"I Dey laugh, them dey cash out."

gothamite_ipd:

"They may not be funny to me but I'm happy that they are winning at such a young age."

evve__lynn:

"This peller guy is so funny."

sugachi04:

"Guy wan bend am immediately."

djfamouzogadisk:

"Either funny or not. They get the attention they want and it’s Making them richer! MISSION ACCOMPLISHED."

chachanimely:

"Your say this boy not funny I think you guys can’t see."

my_thriftvendor.ng:

"I think we're getting used to accepting their situationship smoll smoll."

suhkail:

"Never found em funny tbh, esp the guy."

baddest_silver:

"And they say Pella no funny? he funny too me oo."

Peller confronts man who teased Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis showed an interesting aspect of their young relationship.

During a Live call, the TikTok influencers met a young man who proposed to take the female counterpart on a date.

Following that, the upcoming comedian's reaction to the scene spurred massive debate among netizens.

