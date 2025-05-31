Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has shared how he and Mikel Obi tried to sign Victor Osimhen for Chelsea in the 2024 summer transfer window

The singer also shared plans for the 2025 summer window, plans for the 2025 summer window, assuring Chelsea fans and supporters

Peter Okoye's comment about his role in securing Osimhen's signing for Chelsea, however, triggered mixed reactions

Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, of the defunct Psquare music group, has ignited a new debate about Victor Osimhen in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Osimhen, who won the Turkish Cup with Galatasaray this season, has emerged as one of the most wanted strikers in Europe following an impressive campaign.

Singer Peter Okoye shares how he and Mikel Obi tried to sign Victor Osimhen for Chelsea. Credit: peterpsquare/johnmikeobi/victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

On Friday, May 30, Peter recounted the role he played alongside former Nigerian footballer Mikel Obi in signing Osimhen for Chelsea from the Italian side Napoli during the 2024 summer transfer window.

While the striker ended up joining Galatasaray on loan, Peter has assured Chelsea fans that he remains steadfast in the pursuit of signing Osimhen for the Blues this summer.

"Dear @ChelseaFC fans, last summer, both @mikel_john_obi and I made every effort to secure the signing of @victorosimhen9 for Chelsea, including engaging in a three-way call right up until the transfer deadline. I want to reassure all of you that we remain steadfast in our pursuit and will continue our efforts this summer. Fingers crossed," he wrote.

Peter Okoye shares update about Victor Osimhen's move to Chelsea. Credit: victorosimhen9

Source: Twitter

See Peter Okoye's tweet about his efforts to sign Osimhen for Chelsea below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan travelled to Turkey alongside his brother and friend, Dkokopee, to celebrate Victor Osimhen's success.

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's update about Osimhen

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Peter Okoye's tweet stirred a new debate among football lovers. Read the comments below:

Tonycruz201 said:

"Unto say you be Chelsea owner."

bolajiayo reacted:

"Lobatan! #AgentP Somebody my club is already almost getting his signature."

DarijokeO said:

"You go tell us if he go accept lower wages or be Chelsea owner that will add up to that wages."

Avroneelbiswas said:

"Please if you can make it happen, do it. @victorosimhen9 would guarantee us top 4 finish if not 3. Make the owners understand, we have high chances of winning the Club World Cup too. With current no 9, the journey would be over sooner."

waynepaynex reacted:

"Chelsea business model towards player compensation has changed in recent years with the new owners. The club indeed likes the player but his wages are well beyond the limits the club is willing to test. Saudi Arabia would do him so good, at the moment."

mazi_akinola said:

"Except you have Boehly’s direct line please don’t give us lamba my idolo."

SirSteven_kanu said:

"If you can make this happen, just sign up for agent duty in a big way oh, I know you no small."

Kenneth Omeruo advises Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Omeruo advised Osimhen to move to the EPL, adding that he should join Chelsea over their London rivals, Arsenal.

The Super Eagles defender admitted that Arsenal needed his compatriot, but he prefers that he join his former club to win trophies, which they have won recently.

Osimhen has been linked with moves to several clubs in Europe.

