A video of Burna Boy at Iftar dinner with billionaire Aliko Dangote and friends recently surfaced on social media

A clip showed Burna Boy bowing respectfully to Dangote, another picture showed the singer conversing with the billionaire

Burna Boy's link up with Dangote comes a few days after he and Wizkid were hosted by another Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola

Nigerian Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has been linking up with prominent figures in Nigeria amid his controversial drama with socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Barely a few days after billionaire Femi Otedola hosted Burna Boy and his colleague Wizkid, pictures and clips of the Bundle by Bundle crooner with businessman Alhaji Aliko Dangote recently emerged online.

Burna Boy dines with Dangote and friends. Credit: burnaboygram/BENNY7GG/x

With Ramadan fasting ongoing, Dangote and his friends had an Iftar dinner with Burna Boy.

A viral clip captured Burna Boy bowing to greet the billionaire as they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Another clip showed Burna Boy dining with the billionaire businessman and his friends as they sat around a dinner table with plates and cutlery laid out.

Burna Boy bows to greet Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Credit: burnaboygram

Aside from the sumptuous meal, Dangote and Burna Boy were also seen having a serious discussion, however, no details about their conversation were made public.

Below is a clip of Burna Boy bowing to Dangote:

Below is a clip of Burna Boy and Dangote dishing their meals:

Picture of Dangote conversing with Burna Boy below:

Reactions as Dangote hosts Burna Boy

Many of Burna Boy's fans in reaction to the videos of the singer with another billionaire threw subtle shades at his rival Davido, who has been out of the country for a while.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many shared their opinions about the clip of Burna Boy bowing to Dangote. Read the comments below:

PilakyaaP said:

"The storyline is changing; it's no longer like before when only Davido met with top Nigerian figures."

cableanalyst wrote:

"Can you see how Burna Dressed? Very decent but some of Una wey never get anything go wan go greet your rich uncle or oga and you’ll dress like goats."

SimoncoleB reacted:

"Omo,that's the richest man in Africa and if his refinery keeps selling the way it is. He might soon be amongst the top 5 richest men in the world. Odogwu gats to bow greet am o. Respect is earned and Dangote has worked hard to earn his."

xxlbm_group said:

"He no bring him smoke come today ? He no respect him mama but he respect stranger."

AWholeSalmanPR said:

"See as ODG clean on native Need his picture in this kaftan abeg, no be every day you see this kind thing."

Boss_Blawd said:

"Make him no bow nah. Make him dey fly. Dangote be like Sophia to you? Abi refinery be like lambo wey your guy bail for?"

mostdistinguish wrote:

"He no go bow before abi dangote na he papa mate for anything."

OAP speaks about Burns Boy's charges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that what Burna Boy charges for the show outside Nigeria was shared by an OAP

The OAP said that Burna Boy charges $1m per show, including demands to be lodged in a five-star hotel and 60 rooms for his boys.

Fans were astonished after hearing what the media personality said about the singer.

