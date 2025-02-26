Nigerian singer Burna Boy has got fans excited about his plans after a video of him in a meeting went viral

The Grammy-winning musician was spotted with billionaire Femi Otedola and music executive Cecil Hammond, at the meeting

Several social media users wondered what the singer was planning by meeting with the influential men

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy recently had a meeting with billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola and music executive, Cecil Hammond.

The Grammy-winning musician who recently took over the social media space over his relationship with American singer, Chloe Bailey, was spotted discussing with the influential men in a meeting and their chat was captured on video.

Even though the details of their discussion were masked by music playing in the background, the video went viral and raised the interest of many Nigerians.

See the video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy meets with Femi Otedola, Cecil Hammond

The video of Burna Boy meeting with billionaire Femi Otedola and music executive Cecil Hammond, raised a series of interesting reactions from curious Nigerians. Some of them noted that Burna was probably making some big moves behind the scenes.

Chiamakamaureen4 said:

“Business moves.”

Leponky wrote:

“Odogwu dey make moves 💪🏿.”

Manager.faj22 said:

“Music business 💰.”

Torkuma Japhet praised Burna Boy for not smoking in the midst of billionaires:

Bogeyman Chan wondered what the three men could be discussing:

Dilexx called it a gathering of great men:

Alh Dowat called it a meeting of rich men:

Playboi Renny said that it seemed they were talking about some investments:

This tweep called it a big bag discussion:

Einstein guessed that Femi Otedola might want to build an arena:

Burna Boy's armed bodyguards react as he rides horse on beach

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy, made headlines after he was seen riding a horse on the beach.

Just recently, a video went viral on social media of the Grammy-winning musician riding a horse like an expert on the beach. However, what stood out from the clip was the armed bodyguards with him.

As Burna Boy took time out to enjoy nature, his security detail rode in a truck closely behind him, armed with guns.

The music star impressed several netizens with his athleticism as he bounced on the horse but others could not help but speak about his security detail.

The video of Burna Boy’s bodyguards, who were in tow while the singer rode a horse on the beach, raised mixed feelings among some Nigerians. Some of them dropped their two cents on what it is like to be a celebrity living in Nigeria.

