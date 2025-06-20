Crossdresser Bobrisky has exposed a Nigerian man as he shared a screenshot of their social media chat from 2021

Bobrisky shared the message after the man boldly trolled the crossdresser on his Instagram page

However, the offer the man made to Bobrisky in their old chat has caused uproar on social media, which triggered reactions

Controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, recently caused a stir on social media after he exposed a man by sharing their old chat from 2021.

The drama started after the man in reaction to Bobrisky's post trolled the crossdresser, who he described as unhealthy, while urging him to arrest those behind his surgery.

Bobrisky claps back at a troll by sharing a leaked 2021 chat. Credit: bobrisky222

Not ready to let the comment slide, Bobrisky responded with a clapback by sharing a private message between him and the man who offered him N15 million to sleep with him.

Bobrisky, who disclosed he didn't respond to the man, added that he has been sending him private messages since 2021

"The moment you don’t respond to their dm they get mad and also troll you . Who get dis uncle ? I didn’t do anything to you but you just chose to troll me. Pls can someone tag his family members. You don’t like my body yet you are in my Dm since 2021. Are dis people crazy or what?" he wrote in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky took a swipe at Nigerian politicians over their silence following the gruesome killing of about 200 people in Yelwata, a community in Benue State.

Uproar as man offers Bobrisky N15million in leaked chat. Credit: bobrisky222

Slide the post below to see the chat Bobrisky shared as he exposed man for trolling him:

Reactions as Bobrisky exposes man

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Bobrisky's post as many slammed the man over his offer to the crossdresser. Read the comments below:

abazwhyllzz reacted:

"15m to knack your fellow gender? Some guys no get shame."

ToheebAlim commented:

"So, gege self is profitable and me I'm here analyzing structural, doing site engineer under the sun and in the rain. Well, pressure no dey."

Ib_ra_himm reacted:

"Am I the only one thinking he doesn't really mean that? Because there's no way someone is down bad to this extent."

dearolaa said:

"You mean that person actually promised 15 million? Abi na joke? Carry 15 m to just knack bob keh? Height of wereyness be that o."

TheRealGulu reacted:

"This can't be real though. Dem suppose do clout chasers association election make some people become president."

Ardeyifedd wrote:

"Maybe he didn’t know bobrisky is a man, portable thought same."

kokumoswiss reacted:

"I think the guy wanted to pull his leg and Bob know too. That is why he is not responding to him because you won't tell me Bob will reject 15 millions since that is what Bob does for living."

Bobrisky announces name change

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Bobrisky made headlines after he announced a major change to his identity.

In a post shared, Bobrisky disclosed that he had dropped his birth name, Idris, and now wanted to be addressed as Folasade Amope Okuneye.

The crossdresser added that while fans could still call him Bob or Folasade, the name Idris is now off-limits.

