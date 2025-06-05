Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has officially dropped the name “Idris” and now wants to be called Folasade Amope Okuneye

Bobrisky issued a public notice on social media, warning fans and followers to stop calling him by his old name

Nigerians flooded the comment section with hot takes, jokes, and mixed emotions over the unexpected name change

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser and media personality, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has once again stirred up buzz online, this time by announcing a major change to his identity.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Bobrisky revealed that he has officially dropped his birth name, “Idris,” and now wants to be addressed as Folasade Amope Okuneye.

He wrote:

“My new name is Folasade Amope Okuneye.”

He added that while fans can still call him “Bob” or “Folasade,” the name “Idris” is now off-limits.

This move adds another layer to Bobrisky’s journey of self-identification and public transformation—one that has kept him in the spotlight for years.

Social media reactions:

The announcement triggered a flood of responses from netizens, many of whom shared humorous and mixed opinions about the sudden change.

@iam_dejix joked:

“Today na Folasade, tomorrow e go be Ngozi. Bob too get episodes.”

@ladyvivextra wrote:

“At this point, Bobrisky should release a name calendar so we can keep up.”

@olori_peace added:

“Identity is personal. Na only Bob know wetin Bob dey feel. Let them be.”

@daddy_goeasy added:

"Next week now e go change am to Folake or Chiamaka. This life no just get manual "

@tosin4real reacted:

"Say what you want, Bobrisky is the most consistent rebranding machine in Nigeria

@chubby_mama commented:

From Idris to Folasade Amope Okuneye? Hmmm. Even NEPA go confuse with the name change

@i_am_kelvinz stated:

"This one don pass cruise. Bob is playing character development on expert level."

@teemahlicious said:

Whether na Idris or Folasade, na same person dey collect influencer money pass everybody

@phat_girl_cy reacted:

"Na only Bob fit announce name change like public holiday. We go still celebrate am sha"

@legendary_koko opined:

"This one wey Bobrisky dey change name like SIM card, make we no go call EFCC mistakenly"

@realanita_bae stated:

"As long as you’re happy, Bob. People go talk either way. Live your truth "

@ezege_snr wrote :

"Bobrisky needs a name change certificate at this point. Make we no go call am wrongly for party"

Bobrisky drags Tosin Silverdam

Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky dragged blogger Tosin Silverdam over his drama with self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO. Blessing CEO and Tosin clashed at an event due to what the blogger had been saying about her.

In a reaction video, Bobrisky dragged Silverdam, claiming that the blogger owed him money. He stated that he was going to contact his lawyer to collect the money, adding that Silverdam thought he had forgotten about the debt while continuing to drag him.

In the recording, the crossdresser, who had a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), expressed his love for Blessing CEO but said he was disappointed by her actions.

