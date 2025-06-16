Bobrisky blasts Nigerian lawmakers for ignoring Benue killings, questioning why senators quickly acted on his prison case but are mute on mass murder.

He expressed shock that over 200 lives lost in Benue didn’t trigger a single urgent session by lawmakers

Many netizens surprisingly supported Bobrisky’s bold comments, praising him for speaking the truth

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has taken a swipe at Nigerian politicians over their silence following the gruesome killing of about 200 people by suspected herdsmen in Yelwata, a community in Benue State.

The social media personality didn’t mince words as he took to his Instagram stories to express disgust over the lack of urgency from lawmakers concerning the tragedy.

According to Bobrisky, the same senators and House of Representatives members who swiftly summoned meetings last year over reports that he didn’t serve his jail sentence in a proper prison cell are now silent over the mass killings.

He wrote online:

“Senator/house representative didn’t call urgent meeting over the killing happening in Benue… but they can call urgent meeting when it comes to Bobrisky. Shame!!!! Shame!!!! Shame!!!” What a shameful country.”

See the post here:

Netizens react to Bobrisky’s outburst:

The post, which quickly went viral, stirred massive reactions from Nigerians online, with many surprisingly agreeing with Bobrisky’s sentiments.

@chinny_005 commented:

"Folashade, you’re right my guy!"

@kmann_9 wrote:

"This guy talk better thing for here, I agree with her"

@ariyikemeei stated:

"Truth be told... during that naira abuse on Bob matter dem get strength oo.. please they should apply that same strength on Benue matter enough is enough"

@gemshemisphere shared:

"They call urgent meeting over Amaka on TikTok hate speech but got drunk on champagne over Benue killing"

@olamix999 declared:

"No pity any Nigerian, look at some guys’ comments Una always charge strength to something else. Tiyin tibaje

@iamvickyking opined:

"What he said is valid, honestly let her voice out his mind"

@jj_ses108 wrote:

"Truly truly, Nigerians deserve their leaders. I pray Nigeria happens to everyone joking about this"

@chizomalina commented:

"Not only politicians, where are those people chanting ‘lock and kill Bobrisky’?"

However, not everyone was impressed. Some believed Bobrisky’s sudden activism was a ploy for relevance.

@southern_naijagist_:

"Madam Abi Oga rest. You are becoming irrelevant. No worry, old age go soon humble you."

Bobrisky announces name change

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky stirred up buzz online, this time by announcing a major change to his identity.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Bobrisky revealed that he has officially dropped his birth name, Idris, and now wants to be addressed as Folasade Amope Okuneye. He wrote: “My new name is Folasade Amope Okuneye.”

He added that while fans can still call him Bob or Folasade, the name Idris is now off-limits. This move adds another layer to Bobrisky’s journey of self-identification and public transformation—one that has kept him in the spotlight for years.

