TikTok star Peller in a video opened up on why he is yet to extend an invitation to VeryDarkMan as a guest on his livestream

Peller in a video with Frank Edoho explained why his invite could be a distraction to VeryDarkMan

Peller's explanation stirred reactions, with many shared their observations on Frank Edoho's look in the video

TikTok star and livestreamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, in a recent video explained why he has yet to extend an invitation to social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, as a guest on his livestream.

Peller, in a livestream with media personality Frank Edoho, read a question from a fan asking why he had not yet invited VeryDarkMan.

Peller says VeryDarkMan is too busy to appear on his livestream. Credit: peller089/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The TikToker, in a response, stated that VeryDarkMan was busy helping Nigerians.

Describing VeryDarkMan as a good person, Peller stated that inviting the critic to his live stream could be a distraction for him.

Peller praises VDM as he explains why he hasn't extended invitation to critic. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller also cited VeryDarkMan's recent show of support for the people of Benue as a case study of how he has been helping Nigerians.

"VDM is a good person, he is busy, he is helping Nigerians. I would have love to livestream with Verydarkman but I don’t want to be a distraction to him, because he is really Helping The Whole Nigeria," Peller said.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Jarvis sparked reactions online after she slapped her love interest Peller during live stream.

The video of Peller explaining why he yet to invite VeryDarkMan to his live stream is below:

Reactions trail Peller's comment about VeryDarkMan

While some netizens commended Peller for what they considered a thoughful response, others, however, shared their observation on Frank Edoho's facial reaction in the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Peller's video, read them below:

auracle_illusionist said:

"Livestream with him so that you will be doing what? What are the kinds of things will you be discussing?"

flextv.859 commented:

"Very smart guy."

ibhawa_innocent commeneted:

"Is Frank face for me."

iamkelgrin said:

"Hates all over Frank's face at the mention of VDM."

rokwas84 reacted:

"Who noticed the frank body language. t’s well with us."

kizzy.c_ commented:

"You’re ignoring (avoiding he meant)some questions I understand 😂 this peller get sense o."

aleburu.collins said:

"Frank don vex.....u say VDM busy u can't invite him....so frank nor busy abi...he nor get work....,he don tell u now say he get somewhere to go."

iam_seyemasel said:

"VDM fit come peller show actually, he also catch cruises and peller is not a politician."

solomonidedia said:

"Frank suddenly got uncomfortable at the mention of VDM and he wants to leave?"

Portable advises VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Portable issued an advice to social media critic, VeryDarkMan.

Portable, in the video, expressed concern for VeryDarkMan's safety as he continues to speak up about the killings in Benue state.

The Zazu crooner also threw a subtle shade at 2Baba, who is a native of Benue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng