Fans were left in shock after Jarvis hit Peller mid-conversation during a heated TikTok live, shouting “Shut up!” before chaos erupted

After being slapped, Peller shoved Jarvis in return, prompting her to chase him and attempt to hit him again with a headphone

Social media users criticised the duo's toxic relationship and blamed Sandra Benede for enabling the drama for clout

TikTok’s controversial couple, Jarvis and Peller, have sparked massive outrage online after a shocking physical altercation during a recent live video left viewers stunned and worried.

In the now-viral footage, the duo appeared on a live session with actress Sandra Benede.

As tensions rose during the conversation, Jarvis, visibly irritated by Peller’s interjections, suddenly shouted “Shut up!” and landed a hot slap across his face.

Jarvis and Peller's love life has been controversial. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

The act, which happened in real-time with hundreds watching, escalated quickly.

Peller, caught off guard, shoved Jarvis back in reaction.

But the drama didn’t stop there. Jarvis, furious, reached for a headphone and chased after Peller, attempting to hit him again before Sandra stepped in, trying to calm them down.

The incident marks yet another chapter in the couple’s turbulent relationship, which has played out across various TikTok lives and social media platforms.

Just days before, Jarvis had publicly declared herself single again, hinting at a possible breakup.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Jarvis, Peller drama

The shocking clip has now triggered a wave of reactions online, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the toxic dynamic between the pair:

@honest30bgfan_ wrote:

"Omo see as Peller tear Jarvis better slap for TikTok live. Hmmm, only God knows wetin dey happen behind camera."

@ToheebAlim said:

"Everything good and bad that happened in this their relationship happened on live with Sandra. It’s high time they avoid her."

@doris_nwaokoro added:

"Do these children have anything else to do than go live? And the aunty agbaya (Sandra) is just there enjoying the show and collecting gifts."

@Kolade758892204 commented:

"Shebi na una role model be this. Continue to hype people who don’t deserve it."

@Francis_king43 warned:

"This is exactly how 2Baba and that girl own started. Don’t come tomorrow and say Peller is the bad one."

@CivilisedParrot added:

"Feminists no go rescue her now? Her fans won’t talk either. Sandra just dey there dey shine teeth. I’ll be waiting for their next space."

@Manxauusdfx concluded:

"We should name this Jarvis and Peller relationship: the most insultive and disrespectful union online."

Jarvis hinted that her relationship with Peller is off after declaring she was single. Photos:@peller008/IG

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller opened up on the crisis going on in his relationship with Jarvis. The popular streamer claimed that Jarvis believes he is competing with her.

He revealed this during a live stream in which they attempted to resolve their differences together. Peller stated that she views their TikTok collaboration as a form of competition and strives to outperform him.

He pointed out that she is a girl, and he cannot compete with her. Peller also mentioned that he dislikes Jarvis' habit of complaining about carrying other girls he carries in his automobile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng