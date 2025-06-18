VeryDarkMan has reacted to the suspension of the Benue State staff in a trending video

The social media critic, who has consistently spoken out against the killings in Benue, also made an offer to the suspended staff

VeryDarkMan's generous gesture to the suspended Benue State Chief Press Secretary has also left fans and supporters talking

Nigerian social media personality Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has made a job offer to the Benue State Chief Press Secretary Lubem Terkula following his suspension.

Legit.ng reported that the Chief Press Secretary along with the Chief of Staff, John Ukeyima, was suspended by the Principal Special Assistant to Benue state governor on Youth and Media Mobilisation, Atu Joseph for participating in the anti-killing protest.

VeryDarkMan offers a new opportunity to Lubem Terkula, the suspended Benue State CPS, through his NGO. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The protest was triggered by the recent attack and killing of nearly 250 people in Yelewata community in Benue.

Reacting to the suspension, VeryDarkMan reshared pictures of himself with the Chief Press Secretary at the protest ground, calling on him to join his NGO, the Martins Vincent Otse Initiatives.

VeryDarkMan hinted that his NGO has more incentives to offer than the Benue State government.

VeryDarkMan claims his NGO has more to offer suspended Benue staff. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"The Chief press secretary that was suspended in benue state for joining the #ENDBENUEGENOCIDE PROTEST SHOULD COME WORK WITH OUR NGO(martins Vincent Otse initiative) I believe he loves humanity so we will need him to join our ngo to better the lives of others he should send a dm to me or my brother," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that VeryDarkMan addressed protesters in Benue, advising them on the strategy to use.

The video of VeryDarkman making an offer to suspended Benue State staff is below:

Reactions to VeryDarkMan's offer to suspended staff

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

NonnyBg said:

"I wan apply abeg. Am burning inside."

NsidibeAbasiBa3 commented:

"God bless you Vdm I’m dedicated to work for you from Akwa Ibom."

PNgongwoh commented:

"I thought that Governor was a man of God, politics is a messy business, once you gets in to it, it takes away your conscience."

maxxiimum13 said:

"Government no de kukuma do anything before so no need to wait for them."

welshowelsh said:

"Overestimation of yourself vdm will be your destruction. Make him come work for your what?"

BigmoGame commented:

"In Nigeria you’ll loose your job for crying for the death of your family and friends."

Colito442 said:

"This muscular clown the like chaser clouts , NGO wer no get accountability."

golden_salvin said:

"Hello sir! I think I'd like to be a full and commited member of your NGO. I really do have a lot of information to share, but I don't have a voice yet, my followers are less than 60. I just hope you'll give me the privilege toe fight for what's right."

VDM accused of chasing clout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media critic Oriretan Honour berated VeryDarkMan over videos of him in Benue State.

According to Oriretan, VeryDarkMan was chasing clout with the killings in Benue.

The critic, who recalled VeryDarkMan's role after late singer Mohbad's death, also claimed celebrities were jumping on the 'Benue killings' trend to stay relevant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng